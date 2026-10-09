Delhi High Court issues notice to Salman Khan in Kala Hiran case after Amit Jani challenges his petition

The legal dispute surrounding the proposed film has taken a new turn, with the court considering arguments over where the actor's petition should be heard.

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Delhi High Court issues notice to Salman Khan (PC: Instagram)

A legal dispute involving Salman Khan and an upcoming film inspired by a controversial chapter in the actor’s life has taken another turn. The project, titled Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, has drawn attention because of its connection to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving the Bollywood superstar. The disagreement has now moved into another stage of court proceedings, with the filmmaker questioning whether the matter should be heard in Delhi. The latest development gives both sides another opportunity to present their arguments as the dispute over the film and its promotional material continues.

Delhi High Court seeks Salman Khan’s response to Amit Jani’s petition

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Salman Khan after film producer Amit Jani challenged the actor’s petition seeking a ban on Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. Jani has argued that the Delhi High Court lacks territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter and has requested that the actor’s petition be returned.

A bench headed by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani has granted Salman four weeks to file his response. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 16. The court will consider the submissions made by both sides before deciding the next course of action.

Why has Amit Jani challenged Salman Khan’s petition?

In his petition, Jani has argued that Salman’s plea suffers from a lack of territorial jurisdiction. He has also pointed out that the actor had previously sought relief concerning the same film in another lawsuit related to personality rights. According to the producer’s argument, the fresh proceedings raise similar issues.

The latest notice does not mean the court has accepted Jani’s arguments. Salman Khan has been given time to respond and the matter remains before the court.

Why is Salman Khan seeking a ban on Kala Hiran?

Salman Khan had earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the film and its promotional material. The actor alleged that the project infringes upon his personality rights and draws inspiration from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving him.

In July, the court passed an interim order directing the removal of the film’s teaser and related promotional material. The current proceedings concern the producer’s challenge to the actor’s petition and the question of territorial jurisdiction.

What is Kala Hiran The Battle for Legacy about?

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is an upcoming film written and produced by Amit Jani and directed by Bharat S. Shrinate. The project is inspired by the blackbuck poaching case and the legal controversy that followed it. Its subject has become a point of dispute because Salman has objected to the use of his persona and the film’s connection to the case.

What is the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan?

The controversy dates back to October 1998, when Salman Khan was shooting for Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. He was accused of hunting two blackbucks near Kankani village in Jodhpur. Members of the Bishnoi community, known for their commitment to wildlife protection, raised objections to the alleged killing.

In 2018, a trial court convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison. He was granted bail shortly afterwards. The case has remained an important part of the actor’s public and legal history.