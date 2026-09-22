Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera meets Ravi Kishan at Gorakhnath Mandir, shares special reunion pics: ‘Some connections simply…’

Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera recently met Ravi Kishan at Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur. The actor shared pictures from their reunion, prompting fans to flood the comments with reactions.

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Gaurav Gera meets Ravi Kishan at Gorakhnath Mandir (PC: Instagram)

A surprise reunion between two familiar faces from the film industry has caught fans’ attention. Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera recently met actor Mirzapur: The Movie actor Ravi Kishan during a visit to Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur. Gera shared a few pictures from the meeting on social media, along with a warm note about reconnecting with an old friend. The sweet Instagram post shared on social media quickly drew reactions from fans, who were happy to see the two actors together.

Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera meets Ravi Kishan at Gorakhnath Mandir

Gaurav Gera and Ravi Kishan recently crossed paths at the Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur. Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera shared pictures from their meeting, including a selfie with Mirzapur: The Movie actor Ravi Kishan, and described the actor as an old friend from the film fraternity.

Read more: Gaurav Gera reveals the truth behind Ranveer Singh getting three vanity vans in Dhurandhar

Sharing the pictures, Gera wrote about the reunion and also mentioned receiving blessings at the temple. In another post, he added a line about how some connections simply wait for the right moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

Kishan responded warmly to the post and commented, “Love always my friend”, to which Gera replied, “rockstar”. Their exchange added a personal touch to the reunion and gave fans a glimpse of their long-standing friendship.

Gaurav Gera and Ravi Kishan’s reunion wins hearts

The pictures soon caught the attention of social media users, with fans filling the comments section with their reactions. Some viewers connected the meeting with Gaurav Gera’s recent popularity following his performance in Dhurandhar and Ravi Kishan’s continued visibility through his acting projects and viral social media moments.

One fan described the meeting as “Mirzapur X Dhurandhar”, referring to the two actors’ box office sucess. Another praised both actors in the comments and wrote, “Are waah way to go GG “, another commented, “From Filmy to being filmy…IYKYK”

The reunion comes at an interesting time for both actors. Gera has received considerable attention for his portrayal of Mohammad Aalam in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Gaurav Gera played Mohammad Aalam, an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi in the Dhurandhar franchise. The role brought him renewed attention and introduced a different side of his acting to audiences.

On the other hand, Ravi Kishan has remained in the spotlight through his acting work, social media moments and his appearance as Babban Babua Yadav in Mirzapur: The Movie. He is also in spotlight because of his dialogues and memes like “Money follows my brother” and “Headquarters” have been widely remixed into memes and reels, making him a popular Gen-Z meme figure.