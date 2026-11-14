Diljit Dosanjh asked not to sing Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke at Ahmedabad concert, here’s why

Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh restrictions ahead of Ahmedabad concert; child protection unit flags songs on alcohol and weapons

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Diljit Dosanjh

Singer Diljit Dosanjh may face restrictions at his upcoming Ahmedabad concert, scheduled for November 21. The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has written to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, asking authorities to ensure that the singer does not perform songs that allegedly promote alcohol, drugs and weapons during his show. The request comes days after Madhya Pradesh authorities reportedly restricted four of his songs ahead of his November 15 concert in Indore.

In a letter dated November 6, the DCPU urged the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent Diljit from performing songs that promote alcohol, intoxicants or weapons during his Aura India Tour. The letter was addressed to Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut.

The letter read, “Request to take appropriate action regarding refraining from performing songs promoting alcohol/intoxicants/weapons, not inviting children onto the stage, and not wearing cartridge/bullet belts during singer Diljit Dosanjh’s live concert RuPay Aura India Tour.”

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar confirmed the letter. It referred to a representation submitted by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar of Chandigarh, who raised concerns about Diljit’s upcoming concert at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have been flagged?

The DCPU has specifically raised concerns over four songs, namely Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di. According to the letter, these songs allegedly glorify alcohol consumption, drugs and weapons. The child protection body believes that such content could negatively influence children and young audiences, even if the lyrics are changed during live performances.

The letter stated, “Songs such as Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di glorify alcohol consumption, narcotic substances (opium/drugs), and weapons/violence. Performing such songs, even with altered or twisted lyrics, exerts an adverse impact on the minds of children and youth.”

DCPU raises concerns over loud music and stage effects

Apart from the song lyrics, the DCPU has also expressed concerns about the sound and lighting arrangements at the concert. It pointed out that loud music, reportedly exceeding 120 decibels, and rapidly changing lighting effects, including flashing and beam lights, could pose health risks to young children. The unit has also requested that children not be invited on stage during the performance.

Another issue highlighted in the letter was the use of cartridge or bullet belts, also known as bandoliers, as part of stage costumes. According to the DCPU, such accessories could promote gun culture and glorify violence among young audiences.

The letter also referred to a July 22, 2019, judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which discussed the possible adverse impact of songs promoting intoxication and violence on children.

What did the Ahmedabad Police say?

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar has requested the Police Commissioner to take appropriate action and address the concerns raised in the letter.

A police official said that an appropriate decision would be taken after considering the matter and keeping the larger public interest in mind.

Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21 as part of his Aura India Tour.