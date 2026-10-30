Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert: No parking, show ends at 10 pm; singer gives last minute updates

Diljit Dosanjh has shared important updates ahead of his Delhi concert on October 30, revealing the songs fans can expect and the show's 10 PM deadline. The singer also urged concertgoers to use the metro, as services will run until midnight and no parking will be available at JLN Stadium.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/diljit-dosanjh-delhi-concert-no-parking-show-ends-at-10-pm-singer-gives-last-minute-updates-8540613/ Copy

Diljit Dosanjh (PC: Instagram)

Fans attending Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30 have been advised to plan their travel in advance. The Punjabi singer-actor is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium as part of his RuPay Aura India Tour 2026. Ahead of the show, Diljit shared important updates during an Instagram Live, including metro timings, parking restrictions and the concert’s closing time.

Diljit told fans that metro services would run until midnight and advised them to use public transport as there would be no parking available at the venue. He also warned that road closures could cause traffic delays. The singer added that the setlist was so long that the team might have to skip some songs.

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Concert Timings and Setlist

During the Instagram Live, Diljit said the concert would end at 10 PM, as the authorities had given the team a strict deadline. He asked fans to reach the venue by 6:30 PM so the show could begin as early as possible.

The singer also revealed that ‘Jind Mahi Aaja Ve’ would not be part of the concert, while ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ would be performed live. He further said that his next Delhi concert would take place in 2028 and that the team had received permission to perform for only one day.

Delhi Metro Announces Extended Services

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended services to help concertgoers travel home after the event. Metro services across the network will operate until midnight, except on the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

The DMRC has also extended the QR ticket purchase window on its Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile application by an hour. Additional train services will operate across the network, while standby trains will be kept ready to manage any unexpected increase in passenger numbers.

Fans are advised to use the metro and allow enough time to reach JLN Stadium, keeping in mind the traffic restrictions and lack of parking facilities.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 Schedule

Alongside his acting projects, Diljit continues to tour across India. The announced schedule for the RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 includes the following dates: