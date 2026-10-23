Diljit Dosanjh says Delhi concert is ‘on’ despite police denying permission, shares new post

Will Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert Aura India Tour happen on October 30? The singer shares new post amid security concerns

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: October 23, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
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Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has indicated that his Delhi concert is still on schedule, even after Delhi Police refused permission for the event citing security concerns. The singer is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30 as part of his Aura India Tour. Diljit recently addressed the situation during an Instagram Live session. He later shared a promotional video on his Instagram Story, once again highlighting the concert date and venue. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Aura India Tour. 30 October, JLN Stadium, Delhi [Indian flag emoji].” He ended the post with the countdown, ‘7 days to go.’

Read more: Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert faces setback as police raise security concerns

Tickets for the Delhi concert are still listed on BookMyShow. However, the police’s refusal to grant permission has raised questions about whether the event will go ahead as planned.

Why did Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert?

Delhi Police reportedly refused permission for the concert in a letter sent to ticketing platform BookMyShow. The event was scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, 2026. In the letter, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”

The police cited specific threat-related inputs, festive-season crowds and other law-and-order responsibilities as reasons for refusing permission.

Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert cancelled?

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the festive rush was one of the concerns. The officer also referred to a hoax bomb threat email received by several Delhi schools on the morning of October 15.

According to the officer, one of the emails warned students against attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for October 30.

Although Diljit has continued to promote the event and shared a countdown on social media, the police’s refusal to grant permission has left the concert’s status uncertain. Fans will be waiting for further clarification on whether the show will take place as planned.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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