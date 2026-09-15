Disha Patani gets backlash for her Ganpati outfit amid Kriti Sanon’s recent Raksha Bandhan dress controversy: ‘Not a ramp walk’

The reactions to Disha Patani's Ganesh Chaturthi look came shortly after Kriti Sanon faced criticism over GIVA's Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

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Disha Patani at Ganesh Chaturthi (PC-Instagram)

Disha Patani‘s appearance at the Ganpati celebrations has sparked a debate on social media. The actor arrived in a red lehenga with a deep-cut blouse, but some users questioned whether her outfit was suitable for a religious celebration. Disha’s videos from the event quickly surfaced online, with several users commenting on her choice of outfit. While some criticised her look, the discussion also brought back the recent controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA.

Disha Patani trolled over Ganpati look

For the celebrations, Disha wore a red ghagra with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a red dupatta draped over one shoulder, statement earrings, bangles and loose hair. She was also seen posing for photographers as she arrived at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)



Soon after, some social media users began questioning her outfit. One X user wrote, “What kind of outrageous outfit for Ganapati celebrations? They should keep a dress code.'” Another user wrote, “First Kriti Sanon and now Disha Patani – Is the dress she is wearing even appropriate dress for Ganpati Festival?? These Bollywood Bimb0s have absolutely no respect or regard for sanctity of Hindu Festivals (sic).”

A third user wrote, “She really appear for ganapati celebration or for a ramp walk? Disha patani ?!!”

Another X user said, “Disha Patani at a Ganpati celebration raises a simple question, shouldn’t there be some basic dress code at religious gatherings? You’re there for Ganpati darshan and devotion, not a ramp walk. I Respect the sanctity of the occasion (sic).:”

A fifth user commented, “So, this is what Disha Patani wore for Ganpati darshan. Did she come for Ganesh puja or a dance party? No one is saying Disha Patani does not have the right to wear what she wants. She absolutely does. But Ganpati darshan is a religious occasion, not a nightclub, dance party or fashion event. Every place has its own dignity and dress expectations. When a celebrity attends a Hindu festival in an outfit that appears deliberately revealing, people are justified in asking whether the focus is devotion or publicity (sic).”

Disha’s outfit compared with Kriti Sanon’s recent controversy

The reactions to Disha’s look came shortly after Kriti Sanon faced criticism over GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The jewellery brand later removed the advertisement following the backlash.

In a statement on Instagram, GIVA said it had the “highest regard and deep respect” for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. The brand explained that the campaign was intended to extend the spirit of Raksha Bandhan to pets and said, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

In the advertisement, Kriti was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. The campaign drew criticism from a section of social media users.

Kriti later defended the advertisement and wrote, “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline (sic),” while arguing that festivals should focus on emotions and traditions instead of judging women based on their clothes. She also defended the presence of her pet in the campaign, saying dogs are an important part of many families.

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Awarapan 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi. Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, was last seen in the romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.