Disha Patani rushes to meet Tiger Shroff after firing incident in Juhu, video goes viral

A video of Disha Patani’s visit to Tiger Shroff’s Juhu home has drawn attention online following the reported firing incident involving the actor.

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Disha Patani rushes to meet Tiger Shroff after firing incident (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area has drawn concern from across the film industry. As news of the shooting spread, several familiar faces reached out to the actor, while the police began working to establish what happened and who was responsible. Among those spotted at Tiger’s residence was Disha Patani, whose arrival quickly caught the attention of photographers. A video showing the actress reaching his home began circulating online, bringing their long-rumoured relationship back into public discussion. Meanwhile, developments in the investigation have added a new dimension to the case.

Disha Patani arrives at Tiger Shroff’s residence

A video shared by paparazzi shows Disha arriving at Tiger’s residence after the firing incident. The actress appeared concerned as she stepped out of her car and made her way inside without stopping to interact with photographers. Her brief arrival attracted attention online, with many fans discussing her gesture and expressing concern for Tiger’s well-being.

Disha and Tiger have often been linked romantically, although neither has publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship. The two shared screen space in the 2018 film Baaghi 2 and appeared together in the music video Befikra. They were also frequently spotted at outings and holidays.

Reports in July 2022 suggested that they had separated earlier that year after dating rumours continued for several years. Despite the speculation, they were said to have remained on cordial terms.

See viral video of Disha Patani here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Three accused arrested in Kota

The investigation has seen a major development, with three suspects reportedly arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. According to The Times of India, the accused have been identified as Phool Singh, 17, Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, 22 and Rehan, 18. Phool Singh and Rehan are reportedly residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, while Hrithik Kumar, a Rapido rider originally from Bihar, was living in Andheri West, Mumbai.

As per NDTV, the three were reportedly detained at Kota railway station by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rajasthan Police while travelling from Mumbai towards Delhi. They were allegedly attempting to leave Mumbai after the shooting. Further questioning is expected to help investigators establish their individual roles and determine how the attack was planned.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Three accused, including a minor, have been apprehended by Kota Police in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff SP Tejaswani Gautam said the accused, Rehan alias Sukka of Haryana, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan of Bihar, and a minor, will be handed over to Mumbai Police. — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

What happened during the firing incident?

Tiger was reportedly returning from a football session in Juhu on Sunday when three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at his car. Reports said at least five rounds were fired. Tiger’s driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured. The actor is said to have taken the wheel after his driver was hurt.

“Tiger’s driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery. The actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged,” sources at Nanavati Hospital said. Police teams reportedly examined the scene, collected ballistic evidence and reviewed CCTV footage to trace the suspects. One person was also detained earlier in Santacruz during the investigation.

See viral video from the incident

The complete video of Mumbai Tiger Shroff incident took place 7pm. You can see the person who fire , I hope it will help to मुंबई पुलिस plz share & tag the law and order dept

टाइगर श्रॉफ , Lawrence Bishnoi

#TigerShroff #TigerShroffAttack https://t.co/06OQiJY5yY — Rolexx. OG (@Kig__x76331) October 18, 2026



Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang link under investigation

Following the shooting, two people identifying themselves as Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu allegedly claimed responsibility in social media posts linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A message accompanying a voice recording threatened people in the Mumbai film industry who allegedly did not follow the group’s instructions or work with Salman Khan.

The authenticity of the claims and the alleged motive have not been independently established. Police are investigating the case and examining the available evidence.