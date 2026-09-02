Disha Salian death case: Father claims ‘100% link’ with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after CBI probe ordered

"Disha Salian had sent a video of Sushant Singh Rajput's wrong acts. It was linked to the death," Satish Salian claimed without divulging further details.

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Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian (PC-Instagram)

The death of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is set to be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), six years after she died in Mumbai. Following the Bombay High Court’s order, Salian’s father Satish Salian has once again raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death and claimed that it was connected to Rajput’s death.

Speaking to NDTV after the court’s order, Satish Salian said he was convinced that there was a connection between the two deaths. “100% there is a link between Sushant’s and Disha’s death,” Satish Salian told NDTV. “Disha had sent a video of Sushant’s wrong acts. It was linked to the death,” Salian claimed without divulging further details.

“I will not say more. Let the truth come out and those who are responsible will have to pay the price.”

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence.

Disha Salian’s father says her death was not suicide

Satish Salian welcomed the Bombay High Court’s decision to order a CBI investigation. He has maintained that his daughter’s death was not suicide and alleged that there was a conspiracy involving influential people. “It was not a suicide. I am 100% sure. There was definitely a conspiracy involving some influential people. I am sure that the CBI will grill everyone,” he said.

He said he believes the CBI investigation could help establish what happened to his daughter and identify those responsible.

Satish Salian has also questioned the findings related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Father questions Sushant Singh Rajput death closure report

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. His death was investigated by multiple agencies, and the CBI’s inquiry eventually concluded that there was no evidence of abetment to suicide and treated the death as suicide.

Satish Salian has now questioned that conclusion and called for the case to be investigated again. “It’s wrong. It should be probed again. I am confident that it was not a death by suicide.”

He did not name the people he believes could be involved in either case but said he expected the CBI to question influential individuals as part of its investigation.

Bombay High Court orders CBI investigation in Disha case

The Bombay High Court has ordered the CBI to investigate Disha Salian’s death after her father raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding it. A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale directed the CBI to register an FIR and record Satish Salian’s statement.

However, the court also made it clear that nobody should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material is found against them during the investigation. The order comes nearly six years after Salian’s death.

What happened to Disha Salian?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai. Following an inquiry, Mumbai Police had concluded that her death was a suicide.

Last year, Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI investigation and registration of an FIR. In his petition, he alleged that his daughter had been raped and murdered and that there had been a politically motivated cover-up to protect influential people.

Aaditya Thackeray rejects allegations

In his petition, Satish Salian had sought an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Salian had alleged that Thackeray was connected to the events surrounding his daughter’s death. Aaditya Thackeray has denied the allegations and described them as false, frivolous and motivated.

The Bombay High Court’s order does not establish the allegations against any individual. The CBI will now investigate the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian’s death and determine whether there is evidence supporting the claims made by her father.