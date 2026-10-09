Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s film sees its lowest, eyes Rs 400 crore – Check earnings in detail

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's film sees 16% drop, worldwide total reaches Rs 383 crore, soon the film will cross Rs 400 crore

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has completed its first week in theatres with a strong box office performance. The crime thriller has maintained a steady run after its opening weekend and is now approaching the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. Although collections dropped on Day 7, the film continued to draw audiences, taking its first-week India net total beyond Rs 245 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 13 crore net in India on Thursday, Day 7. This was a 16.1% drop from Wednesday’s Rs 15.50 crore. With this, its total India net collection reached Rs 245.50 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 294.60 crore.

The film also continued to earn from overseas markets. It added Rs 4 crore in overseas gross collections on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 89 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 383.60 crore, putting it within reach of the Rs 400 crore milestone as it enters its second week.

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Day-wise breakdown

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened strongly on Friday, collecting Rs 62 crore net in India. It followed this with Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 176.50 crore.

The film then saw the expected weekday slowdown. It earned Rs 21 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday. Thursday’s collection of Rs 13 crore took its first-week India net total to Rs 245.50 crore.

Despite the gradual decline in daily collections, the film has maintained a sizeable audience. On Day 7, it recorded around 6.13 lakh footfalls, taking its total theatre footfalls beyond 1.01 crore.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, whose efforts to protect his family have driven the earlier films. In this chapter, a fresh investigation puts his carefully guarded secrets at risk.

Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The supporting cast includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

Written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, the film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and presented by Star Studio18.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, the film received a U/A certificate and released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Its performance in the second weekend will be important as it attempts to cross the Rs 400 crore worldwide mark.