Drishyam 4 on cards? Director Abhishek Pathak reveals a beautiful ending happened

Drishyam 4: Abhishek Pathak reveals if Ajay Devgn’s franchise will continue after Drishyam 3. He said in an interview, "There is a beautiful ending in part 3".

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-4-on-cards-director-abhishek-pathak-reveals-a-beautiful-ending-happened-8536075/ Copy

Drishyam The Conclusion (PC: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise has delivered another major box office success with its third instalment, leaving fans wondering whether the story will continue with a fourth film. However, director Abhishek Pathak has indicated that Drishyam 3 was planned as the final chapter, despite the strong response from audiences. The filmmaker explained another instalment would depend entirely on whether there was a story worth telling. He also said he was happy with the way the latest film brought the franchise to a close.

Will Ajay Devgn return for Drishyam 4?

Speaking about the possibility of a fourth film, Abhishek Pathak told SCREEN, “All of us believe this is the last part of the film. Obviously, the audience is loving it and talking about it. But Drishyam isn’t the franchise where we can just decide to make another film. It’s very much dependent on the story, and the story has ended. I always thought the ending was very poetic. It’s a love letter to the franchise.”

The director added that while there could be more stories to explore, he felt the third film offered the right conclusion. “The closure is beautifully done. That’s what people liked about it. A lot of people are telling me there can be a part 4. If you get to it, there can be an enormous amount of story to it, but that’s not the point. We had to stop it at some point, and this was a beautiful ending to the franchise,” the filmmaker added.

Pathak also pointed out that the film was still drawing audiences to theatres and said it was too early to discuss extending the franchise. “Drishyam 3 is only in its second week right now. People are still coming to theatres in huge numbers. The second weekend was more than Rs 60 crore. That’s a figure too many films don’t achieve even in their lifetime. So, let’s not spoil it for them.” Drishyam 3 has also become the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection Day 12

Drishyam: The Conclusion has maintained a strong run at the box office, crossing several major milestones since its release. After a strong opening week and a healthy second weekend, the film continued to add to its total despite a slowdown in weekday collections.

According to Sacnilk, the crime thriller collected Rs 8.50 crore net in India on Day 12, registering a 41.7% growth in collections. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.21% on the day. Morning shows registered 7.23% occupancy, afternoon shows 14.8%, and evening and night shows recorded 18.38% each.

With these earnings, the film’s total India net collection reached Rs 323.50 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 387.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Drishyam: The Conclusion crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

The film has also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 114 crore.

With its strong domestic and international performance, Drishyam: The Conclusion has added another major milestone to the franchise’s theatrical success.