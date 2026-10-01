Drishyam The Conclusion advance booking: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs 20 crore in gross advance sales with over 5 lakh tickets sold ahead of October 2 release

Drishyam: The Conclusion is seeing strong advance booking ahead of its October 2, 2026, release. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has crossed the Rs 20 crore gross mark in opening-day advance sales.

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Drishyam The Conclusion crosses Rs 20 crore mark in gross advance sales (PC: Instagram)

The wait for Drishyam: The Conclusion is almost over, and the Ajay Devgn-starrer is already seeing a strong response at the ticket counters. With the film set to release on cinemas on October 2, 2026, advance bookings have picked up massively during the final stretch before its release. Abhishek Pathak directed third installment of the popular crime thriller franchise is now showing solid demand across its opening-day shows, with the latest numbers giving an early picture of the audience interest surrounding the film.

Drishyam The Conclusion advance booking crosses Rs 20 crore gross

Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 20 crore gross mark in opening-day advance sales. As of October 1, 2026, the film had recorded Rs 19.75 crore in gross advance sales for Friday, October 2, 2026, with the number subsequently moving past the Rs20 crore mark. The bookings were recorded across more than 12,000 shows, according to the latest data reported by Sacnilk

The latest Sacnilk advance-booking tracker also records Day 1 sales at around Rs 19.63 crore gross from 5.33 lakh tickets across 12,012 shows in its live data (as of October 1, 2026).

The numbers have grown sharply in the final days before release. Earlier Sacnilk tracking on September 30, 2026, mentioned Day 1 advance gross at Rs 12.94 crore from 3.42 lakh tickets, showing how quickly bookings moved as the release date came closer.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 builds momentum with ticket sales

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film marks the latest chapter in the Hindi franchise that began with Drishyam in 2015 and continued with Drishyam 2 in 2022.

The strong opening-day advance sales have also come alongside a wider rise in bookings for the first few days. Sacnilk reported that Drishyam: The Conclusion had generated Rs 37.50 crore in gross advance sales for its first five days as of October 1, 2026, including blocked seats. The weekend advance sales had also crossed Rs 36 crore gross at that stage.

The film has a features cast, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ahlawat joins the franchise as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar in the lead roles.

Drishyam: The Conclusion opening-day advance sales

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. The film has recorded strong opening-day advance sales, with the Ajay Devgn-led film generating significant audience interest ahead of its release. The impressive advance bookings indicate a strong start at the box office, with lakh of tickets already sold across major cities.

While advance booking provides an early indication of demand, the final box-office performance will also depend on last-minute bookings, spot sales and audience turnout after the film opens in cinemas. Sacnilk has reported that the current booking trend has put the film’s opening-day target around the Rs 50 crore net mark, but that remains an estimate rather than a confirmed collection.

With the final booking window still open, all eyes are now on how Drishyam: The Conclusion performs when Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar on the big screen.