Drishyam The Conclusion advance booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn film sells over 1,74,000 tickets, ahead of October 2 release

Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened its advance booking with a strong response. Here’s a look at the Day 1 ticket sales, shows, occupancy, and top-performing cities for Drishyam: The Conclusion.

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Drishyam The Conclusion advance booking Day 1 (PC: Instagram)

The wait for Drishyam: The Conclusion is almost over, and the excitement is already visible at the box office. Ajay Devgn is returning as Vijay Salgaonkar for the third and final chapter of the popular franchise, and audiences have wasted little time in booking their tickets. Advance sales for the film opened on September 27, 2026, ahead of its October 2, 2026, theatrical release, giving the makers an early look at the audience response. The early numbers are now coming in, and the film has started its pre-release journey with bookings across several major cities. The advance sales are expected to gather more pace as the release date of Drishyam: The Conclusion gets closer.

Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking report Day 1

Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded over Rs 6.92 crore gross in Day 1 advance bookings, with 1.74 lakh tickets sold across 6,610 shows in 879 cinemas covering 233 cities, according to Sacnilk. The figures are based on online advance sales and are subject to change as more shows and cinemas open for bookings.

The film is currently recording around 11% occupancy in its advance sales, with no shows reported as sold out at the time of the latest update. All the tracked bookings are for the Hindi 2D version, with an average ticket price of Rs 450.

The numbers are still at an early stage, considering the film has several days left before it reaches theatres on October 2, 2026.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking Day 1: Delhi, Mumbai among top cities

The National Capital Region is currently leading the city-wise advance booking chart for Drishyam: The Conclusion. NCR has contributed Rs 5.31 lakh, accounting for about 20% of the tracked gross. Mumbai follows with Rs 4.51 lakh, while Surat has recorded around Rs 3.17 lakh.

Maharashtra is the top-performing state so far with around Rs 6.85 lakh, followed by Gujarat at Rs 5.87 lakh and Delhi at Rs 5.31 lakh. Rajasthan and Punjab are among the top five state, according to Sacnilk report.

However, the night shows have recorded the highest gross so far, with Rs 8.88 lakh from 342 shows. Afternoon shows have contributed Rs 7.59 lakh, while evening and morning shows have recorded Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 4.72 lakh respectively.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak and stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

With the advance window still open, the numbers are likely to change a lot before Friday. The next few days will show whether the film can turn its early booking momentum into a bigger opening at the box office.