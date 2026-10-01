Drishyam The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn opens up about Mohanlal’s involvement in third part, says he couldn’t watch the film due to THIS reason

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third instalment of the crime thriller franchise, which will bring back the story of the family and its carefully guarded secrets.

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Ajay Devgn opens up about Mohanlal’s involvement in Drishyam 3 (PC: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn is stepping back into one of his most recognised roles as Vijay Salgaonkar for Drishyam: The Conclusion. The third film is being positioned as the final chapter of the Hindi franchise and comes with the challenge of taking Vijay’s story forward without losing the mystery that has defined the series. The makers have also indicated that the new film takes a different route from the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3. As the release draws closer, Ajay has opened up about the making of the film, his conversation with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and why ending the story now felt like the right decision.

Ajay Devgn called Mohanlal for his approval

During a discussion at FICCI Frames, Ajay revealed that he personally called Mohanlal because he wanted the Malayalam superstar to watch the new film. Ajay explained that the two versions have taken different creative paths this time and he felt Mohanlal’s reaction would be meaningful.

“In fact, I called up Lal (Mohanlal) sir, not him, because I wanted him to see the film. Like he (Alok Jain) said that they do such a great job, and this time we have deviated completely. So, for me, I thought that a kind of an approval from him would be nice. I wanted him to see the film but he is on holiday. It is very sweet that he kept interacting. I think he is going to watch the film soon there.”

Why Mohanlal could not watch Drishyam 3

Ajay said Mohanlal was away on holiday when he wanted him to watch the film. However, the actor continued to remain in touch and Ajay expects him to watch the film soon.

The connection between the two actors goes back to the original Drishyam franchise. Mohanlal played Georgekutty in the Malayalam films while Ajay portrayed Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi adaptations. The stories share the central premise but have followed their own versions of the characters and events.

Drishyam The Conclusion cast and release date

Drishyam The Conclusion brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar along with Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the franchise in new roles. Presented by Star Studio18, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 advance booking update

The film has also recorded strong advance sales ahead of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, it has crossed Rs 39.37 crore in total gross advance bookings across six show dates, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at around Rs 30.05 crore.

The opening-day advance booking alone has crossed Rs 20 crore gross. Trade analysts are reportedly expecting the film to target an opening of Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore or more net in India on Day 1.