Drishyam The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn wants Mohanlal to see how the franchise ends, ‘Dying to show’

Ajay Devgn discusses bringing Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey to its final chapter and reveals his wish to show the film to superstar Mohanlal.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-the-conclusion-ajay-devgn-wants-mohanlal-to-see-how-the-franchise-ends-dying-to-show-them-the-film-8520474/ Copy

Ajay Devgn hopes Mohanlal watches the final chapter of Drishyam (PC: Twitter)

The wait for the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise has entered a new phase, with Ajay Devgn making it clear that Drishyam: The Conclusion is meant to bring Vijay Salgaonkar‘s story to a proper close. But there is one person Ajay is particularly eager to show his film is legendary Mohanlal. The Malayalam star, who played Georgekutty in the original franchise, has his own Drishyam 3. Ajay says the Hindi film follows a completely different story and he is keen to know what Mohanlal and his team make of it.

Ajay Devgn is ‘dying’ to show Drishyam 3 to Mohanlal

The connection between the Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam has always been closely followed by fans. Speaking at the trailer launch, Ajay said he would be very happy if Mohanlal and his team watched the Hindi film. He referred to the actor as “Lal sir” and said he was “dying to show them the film”.

Ajay also pointed out that Drishyam 3 has a completely different script from Mohanlal’s version. While the second Hindi film drew inspiration from the Malayalam story in some ways, the new instalments are now moving in different directions.

Why is Drishyam The Conclusion ending the franchise?

According to Ajay, finding the right story after Drishyam 2 was not easy. The makers needed a plot that could continue Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey without losing the suspense and twists that audiences expect from the franchise.

The idea for the third film came from director Abhishek Pathak. He then spent around two-and-a-half years working with writers to develop the screenplay. Ajay said the final script was strong enough to justify another film while also providing a natural conclusion.

What can fans expect from Drishyam The Conclusion?

The third film will once again revolve around Vijay Salgaonkar and his efforts to protect his family from the consequences of the crime that changed their lives. The first two films established Vijay as a man who could stay ahead of the police by carefully planning every move.

The final chapter is expected to push that battle further as the story reaches its decisive stage. With the film officially positioned as the conclusion, viewers will be watching to see whether Vijay can finally escape the consequences of his past or whether the truth will catch up with him. The film also features Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in crucial roles.

About Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3, the Malayalam crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty, was released in theatres worldwide on May 21, 2026. Made on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film continued Georgekutty’s battle to protect his family. The cast also features Siddique, Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan.

The film went on to perform strongly at the box office, earning Rs 110.49 crore in net India collections and Rs 239.83 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Drishyam 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.