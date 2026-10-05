Drishyam The Conclusion: Ali Fazal gives shoutout to Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller, says ‘Keep the theatres alive’

As Mirzapur The Movie completes a month in cinemas, Ali Fazal reflected on the audience response and highlighted the need for continued support for films on the big screen.

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Ali Fazal praises Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion (PC: Instagram)

Ali Fazal has shared a special message for moviegoers after Mirzapur: The Movie completed one month in theatres. The actor thanked fans for supporting the film and celebrating its journey on the big screen. But his note was not only about his own movie. Ali also asked audiences to continue watching films in theatres and gave a shoutout to superstar Ajay Devgn‘s latest release, Drishyam: The Conclusion. His message comes as both films continue to attract attention from movie lovers, with Mirzapur The Movie enjoying a strong theatrical run and Drishyam: The Conclusion putting up impressive numbers at the box office.

Ali Fazal gives a shoutout to Drishyam The Conclusion

As Mirzapur The Movie completed four weeks in cinemas, Ali Fazal took to social media to thank fans for their love. He shared a selfie along with a note about the film’s successful run and then encouraged audiences to watch other releases as well.

“The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theatres. We did something right, I like to think. Thank you again for all the love,” Ali wrote. He then turned his attention to other films playing in cinemas and added, “Now go watch Drishyam 3. And other films. You have been an awesome audience. Keep the theatres alive.”

The actor’s message comes as a reminder that audience support remains important for films, especially after their opening weekend. His appeal also came while Drishyam The Conclusion was recording strong numbers at the box office.

See Ali Fazal’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Mirzapur The Movie completes one month

Mirzapur The Movie was released in theatres on September 4 and has completed a month on the big screen. The film brought the popular Mirzapur universe from streaming to cinemas and managed to find a strong response from fans.

Ali plays Guddu Pandit in the film while Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya and Divyenndu reprises his role as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan also plays an important role in the story. The film has crossed Rs 330 crore in worldwide gross collections. After 31 days, its worldwide collection stood at around Rs 334.62 crore, making it one of the stronger Indian theatrical performers of the year.

Drishyam The Conclusion records strong box office numbers

Ali’s shoutout comes as Drishyam The Conclusion continues its impressive theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller opened with around Rs 62 crore net as per Sacnilk in India on Day 1. The film maintained its momentum on the second day with around Rs 53.50 crore, giving it consecutive Rs 50 crore-plus days at the start of its theatrical run.

By Day 4, the film had collected Rs 177.45 crore net in India. Its India gross stood at around Rs 212.92 crore while its overseas gross was approximately Rs 61 crore as of Day 3.

The worldwide collection had crossed Rs 272.80 crore during the same period. The strong opening has helped Drishyam The Conclusion establish itself as one of the major theatrical releases of the year. With the film continuing to attract audiences, Ali’s call to keep supporting cinema halls comes at an important point in its run.

About Mirzapur The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie continues the story of the popular crime drama franchise. The film brings back several familiar characters and takes their battle for the Mirzapur throne to the big screen.