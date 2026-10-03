Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat’s thriller creates havoc, emerges as 2026’s second-biggest opener

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the concluding chapter, which has generated considerable buzz among fans of the franchise since its theatrical release.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-the-conclusion-box-office-collection-day-1-ajay-devgn-jaideep-ahlawats-thriller-creates-havoc-emerges-as-2026s-second-biggest-opener-8532329/ Copy

Ajay Devgn's film creates mayhem (PC: Twitter)

The wait for Vijay Salgaonkar‘s final chapter has finally ended and Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened to the kind of response the franchise had been hoping for. Ajay Devgn returns as the much-loved character while Jaideep Ahlawat joins the story with a new challenge for the Salgaonkar family. Since its theatrical release on October 2, the film has sparked strong reactions from audiences with viewers discussing its twists, suspense and climax. Early reactions have already described the film as a blockbuster and some fans have even called it the “Thriller of the Year”. The positive word of mouth has also started reflecting at the box office, with the crime thriller recording a strong opening on its first day and setting up an interesting run ahead.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection day 1

The strong audience response has now translated into an impressive opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 66.75 crore net in India on Day 1 across 15,759 shows. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 80.10 crore, while the film has earned Rs 15 crore gross overseas. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 95.10 crore after its opening day.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 67.08% on Day 1. The morning shows recorded 46.38% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 70.15%. The evening occupancy climbed further to 75.31% before the night shows registered 76.46%. The steady rise through the day indicates that the film gained momentum as more audiences headed to theatres.

Drishyam: The Conclusion crosses Rs 95 crore worldwide

The opening day has also given Drishyam: The Conclusion an early worldwide milestone. The film has achieved Rs 95.10 crore in worldwide gross collections, comprising Rs 80.10 crore from India and Rs 15 crore from overseas. Its India net collection stands at Rs 66.75 crore from 15,759 shows.

This gives the Ajay Devgn-led thriller a strong starting point as it begins its first weekend in theatres. With the film already seeing high audience interest, the next few days will determine how strongly it builds on its opening-day performance.

Drishyam The Conclusion becomes second-highest opener of 2026

With Rs 66.75 crore net on Day 1, Drishyam: The Conclusion has also entered the list of the biggest Hindi openings of 2026. It currently sits behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which recorded Rs 99.10 crore on its opening day. Toxic follows with Rs 55 crore while Spider-Man: Brand New Day registered Rs 48.20 crore and Border 2 opened with Rs 30 crore, according to the figures provided.

This places Drishyam: The Conclusion at number two among the listed 2026 openers, giving the franchise its biggest opening yet and marking another major box-office milestone for Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat lead the final chapter

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and Ishita Dutta. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the key additions to the cast. The film continues Vijay’s story while introducing a fresh threat that puts his carefully protected family under pressure.

The latest chapter is also significant because it moves beyond the earlier Malayalam adaptations and presents an original Hindi story designed to conclude Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey. The film’s suspense, performances and climax have become major talking points among early viewers.