Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s starrer becomes 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, nears Rs 500 crore worldwide

Drishyam The Conclusion continues its impressive box office run on Day 10. The Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed Rs 300 crore net in India, while its worldwide collection moves closer to the Rs 500 crore mark.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 10 (PC: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has kept audiences interested well into its second week in theatres. The crime thriller, which brings Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar back to the big screen, has continued to attract moviegoers even after its strong opening week. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in the main roles. The film saw a decent jump in collections on Saturday, setting up an important second Sunday at the box office. With the popular franchise drawing audiences back to cinemas, the latest figures offer a closer look at how the film is performing in India and overseas. While its daily earnings have seen some fluctuations, its overall box office total continues to grow. The film has now reached another major milestone in its theatrical run, giving its second weekend a strong finish. Here’s a detailed look at Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection so far.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 10

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected an estimated Rs 23 crore net in India on Day 10. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 309.50 crore. The film earned Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday, its ninth day, before witnessing a 13.2% drop on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 30.96% on Day 10. The occupancy stood at 16.92% in the morning, 37.92% in the afternoon, 44.08% in the evening, and 24.92% at night.

But, despite the drop the latest figures show that the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore net milestone in India within ten days of its release. It opened strongly with Rs 62 crore on its first day and collected an Rs 245.50 crore net by the end of first week. Drishyam: The Conclusion is now 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 beating Hanuman Ansh and Border 2.

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Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection Day 10

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 6 crore overseas on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 109 crore, as per Sacnilk. With its India gross collection standing at Rs 371.40 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 480.40 crore. This puts the Ajay Devgn starrer closer to Rs 500 crore worldwide milestone.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection: Second weekend performance

The second weekend has given Drishyam: The Conclusion a boost after the usual weekday slowdown. It earned Rs 14.50 crore net on Friday, followed by Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday.

Together, the film collected an estimated Rs 64 crore net over its second weekend, according to Sacnilk’s report. Saturday delivered the biggest collection of the three days, while Sunday’s earnings remained strong despite the drop.

The weekend performance has helped the film take its India net total beyond Rs 300 crore and its worldwide gross close to Rs 500 crore. Its next challenge will be maintaining audience interest during the weekdays, when collections generally face real pressure. Let’s see how Drishyam: The Conclusion will perform in its second week at the box office.