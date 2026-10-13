Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 11: After strong second weekend, Ajay Devgn’s film takes a Monday hit, earns Rs…

Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a sharp drop in earnings on its second Monday. However, the Ajay Devgn-starrer continues its impressive box office run and is now close to a major worldwide milestone.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 11 (PC: Instagram)

The box office journey of Drishyam: The Conclusion has entered a new phase, with the Ajay Devgn-starrer facing the usual weekday test after a strong second weekend. The mystery thriller has attracted audiences with its familiar characters, tense atmosphere, and another chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar’s story. While the film has already crossed an important domestic milestone, its performance in the coming days will be worth watching as it continues its theatrical run. After recording a healthy collection over the second weekend, the film experienced an expected slowdown on Monday. However, its overall box office figures remain strong, and its worldwide earnings are approaching another significant milestone. Here’s a look at Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 11 collection in India, overseas, and more.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 11

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 6.25 crore net in India on Day 11 with an overall occupancy of 10.29%. The film’s India net collection has now reached Rs 315.25 crore and its India gross collection stands at Rs 378.24 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s day 11 collection of Rs 6.25 crore represents a 72.2% drop from yesterday’s net collection of Rs 22.50 crore. On Day 10, the film earned Rs 22.50 crore net in India. The latest earnings show the impact of the shift from the weekend to regular working days. The Monday decline comes after this weekend growth and will put the film’s weekday hold in focus.

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Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection Day 11

The film’s performance overseas has also helped it move closer to the Rs 500 crore worldwide mark. Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 2.50 crore gross from overseas markets on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 111.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With its India gross collection at Rs 378.24 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 489.74 crore now. It is now just Rs 10.26 crore away from reaching the Rs 500 crore mark globally, according to Sacnilk.

This is a big milestone for the Ajay Devgn-led thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion, which has maintained a strong overall performance since its theatrical release on October 2, 2026, and is now the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career.

Drishyam The Conclusion faces second Monday test

The second Monday brought a change in Drishyam: The Conclusion’s box office momentum. After collecting Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday, its earnings fell to Rs 6.25 crore on Monday. The decline suggests that weekday performance has slowed following the second weekend.

However, the film’s overall total remains encouraging. Its opening week established a strong base, and the second weekend helped it add more to its domestic earnings before the Monday drop.

The real test now is whether Drishyam: The Conclusion can maintain a steady run through the rest of its second week. If it manages to hold audience interest in the coming days, it could continue adding more amount to the overall total.