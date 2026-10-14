Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s biggest career hit crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its successful theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has now crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide on Day 12, despite a weekday slowdown.

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Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 12 (PC: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion continues to draw audiences to cinemas, even as the film enters the second week of its theatrical run. The Abhishek Pathak directed crime thriller has enjoyed a strong opening week and a healthy second weekend, helping it reach several major box office milestones. While weekday collections have slowed compared with the weekend, the film has managed to maintain its momentum and add to its overall total. The latest box office numbers bring another major achievement for the final chapter of the popular thriller franchise. With audiences following Vijay Salgaonkar’s latest battle on the big screen, the film has now reached a major worldwide milestone. Here is a look at Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 12 box office collection in India and overseas.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 12

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 8.50 crore net in India on Day 12 recording a growth of 41.7% in the collection. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.21% on Day 12 which includes morning shows – 7.23%, afternoon shows – 14.8%, evening shows – 18.38%, and night shows – 18.38%.

With this addition, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 323.50 crore, and its India gross collection stands at Rs 387.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection (Day 12)

Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, adding another major achievement to its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 114 crore.

Combining its domestic and international earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 501.80 crore by the end of Day 12, which means now Drishyam: The Conclusion has officially entered the Rs 500 crore worldwide.

The overseas market has played an important role in helping the film reach this milestone. Its steady performance across two weekends has also helped it maintain a strong position at the box office. Although collections fell during the first week, the film picked up again over its second weekend.

Drishyam The Conclusion enters Rs 500 crore club worldwide

Crossing Rs 500 crore worldwide is a big achievement for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film has managed to reach the milestone within 12 days of its theatrical release, reflecting its strong opening and sustained audience interest.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller also features Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Prakash Raj. The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, whose efforts to protect his family have remained at the centre of the franchise.

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The film’s second-weekend collections provided a boost before the usual weekday slowdown. Tuesday’s improvement over Monday has offered some encouragement as it moves further into its second week.

The next challenge will be to maintain this pace as new releases arrive in cinemas. For now, Drishyam: The Conclusion has added another milestone to its box office run, with its worldwide gross crossing Rs 500 crore.