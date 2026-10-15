Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film sees weekday dip after crossing Rs 500 crore globally

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its successful theatrical run on Day 13 with a 38% drop. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, even as its weekday collection sees a dip.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 13 (PC: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has kept audiences interested in Vijay Salgaonkar’s story, with the crime thriller continuing its run at the box office. After a strong opening week and a promising second weekend, the film has entered another weekday stretch, when collections usually depend on how well a movie holds its audience beyond the initial rush. The film has already reached an important milestone globally, adding to its impressive theatrical performance. However, its latest daily figures show that the pace has slowed compared with the weekend. With the second week nearing its end, the focus is now on how much further the thriller can go and whether it can maintain its momentum in the coming days. Here’s how much Drishyam: The Conclusion earned on Day 13 at the box office.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 13

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India on Day 13. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 328.75 crore and total India gross collections to Rs 394 crore. Day 13 collection of Rs 5.25 crore represents a 38.2% drop from yesterday’s net collection of Rs 8.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Drishyam: The Conclusion recorded an overall occupany of 9.77% on Day 13 which includes 5.46% morning shows, 9.31% afternoon shows, 10.23% evening shows, and 12.77% night shows.

Despite the dip, the film has maintained a strong overall total. Its domestic performance reflects the response it has received since its release on October 2, 2026. The coming weekend will be important in determining whether the film can see another rise in theatre collections.

Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection Day 13

Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. According to Sacnilk’s figures, the film has collected Rs 509 crore in worldwide gross earnings by Day 13. This includes Rs 394 crore in India gross collections and Rs 115 crore from overseas markets.

The worldwide milestone marks a big achievement for Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller as the film crossed Rs 500 crore globally within its first 12 days in theatres, before adding further collections on Day 13.

The figures show that the film received a boost over its second weekend before slowing down on weekdays. Its overall performance remains strong, with the worldwide collection crossing Rs 509 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion faces tough box office competition on Day 13

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion is facing growing competition at the box office on Day 13 as its impressive theatrical run begins to slow down. The crime thriller collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 328.75 crore. Despite witnessing drop compared with the previous day, the film continues to maintain a strong overall performance.

However, the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali, and Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli is expected to intensify the competition and challenge its screen count and audience. With a worldwide gross of Rs 509 crore, Drishyam: The Conclusion’s performance in its third week will be crucial in determining how far its box-office journey goes.