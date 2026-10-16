Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s film sees 19% drop amid Jailer 2 release, earns Rs…

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn's thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion earns Rs 4.25 crore in India despite a 19% drop, taking its worldwide collection past Rs 515 crore.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 14 (PC: IMDb)

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has completed two weeks in theatres, but the journey is becoming more challenging as the crime thriller moves into its next phase. After a strong opening and a successful first week, the film has witnessed a slowdown on weekdays. The release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has added another big release to the box office competition, making the coming days important for the Ajay Devgn starrer. Despite the recent dip, Drishyam: The Conclusion has already achieved a major worldwide milestone. The film continues to attract audiences, although its daily earnings have fallen from the levels seen during its opening week. Here’s look at Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 14 box office collection and worldwide earnings so far.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 14

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 4.25 crore net in India on Day 14. This represents a 19% drop compared with its Rs 5.25 crore collection on Day 13. The film’s India net collection has now reached Rs 333 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 399.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Although the daily figures have slowed, the film has maintained a decent lead over many recent releases in terms of its overall earnings. Its performance over the next few days will show whether it can regain some momentum during the weekend.

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On Day 14, Drishyam: The Conclusion (Hindi 2D) recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 11.17%, with morning shows at 5.75%, afternoon shows at 10.58%, evening shows at 12.08%, and night shows at 16.25%

Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection Day 14

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 116 crore.

With its India gross at Rs 399.05 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 515.05 crore, according to Sacnilk. This means the Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally within its first two weeks in theatres.

Drishyam The Conclusion to enter 3rd week at the box office

Drishyam: The Conclusion enters its third week in theatres this Friday. The film now faces competition from Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, which released in cinemas on October 15, 2026. The new release could affect show availability and audience turnout, particularly in theatres catering to viewers of multiple languages.

The upcoming weekend will be important for the Ajay Devgn starrer. A rise in collections on Saturday and Sunday could help it maintain its theatrical run, while another decline may indicate that the film is losing momentum.