Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn’s thriller sees giant drop amid Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 craze

After a strong start at the box office, the suspense drama enters another phase of its theatrical journey, with its cumulative India net collection drawing attention.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-the-conclusion-box-office-collection-day-15-ajay-devgns-thriller-sees-giant-drop-amid-rajinikanths-jailer-2-craze-8536951/ Copy

Ajay Devgn thriller takes a hit amid Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 buzz (PC: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has entered its third week in theatres after a strong opening and a successful second weekend. The suspense thriller has continued to attract audiences with its family drama and gripping storyline, although weekday earnings have slowed as its theatrical run progresses. The film has also crossed major box office milestones worldwide, keeping it among the notable Hindi releases of the year. However, its latest collection reflects a decline from the numbers recorded during its opening days. Meanwhile, Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is drawing attention with its own impressive worldwide earnings, adding to the competition at the box office.

Drishyam The Conclusion Day 15 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam The Conclusion, helmed by Abhishek Pathak collected Rs 3.10 crore net in India on Day 15, across 4,157 shows. The film’s daily earnings fell compared with the Rs 4.25 crore it collected on Day 14. With the latest figures, its total India net collection stands at Rs 336.10 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 402.77 crore.

The film’s third Friday collection is lower than its opening-day earnings of Rs 62 crore net. Despite the drop, the thriller has maintained a substantial cumulative total after two weeks in theatres.

Drishyam The Conclusion week-wise box office collection

The film collected Rs 245.50 crore net in its first week, supported by a strong opening and solid weekend numbers. Its second week added Rs 87.50 crore net, taking the domestic total to Rs 333 crore by Day 14. The latest Day 15 earnings have pushed the India net collection beyond Rs 336 crore.

Here is the day-wise India net collection as reported by Sacnilk:

Day 1, October 2: Rs 62 crore

Day 2, October 3: Rs 53.50 crore

Day 3, October 4: Rs 61 crore

Day 4, October 5: Rs 21 crore

Day 5, October 6: Rs 19.50 crore

Day 6, October 7: Rs 15.50 crore

Day 7, October 8: Rs 13 crore

Week 1 total: Rs 245.50 crore

Day 8, October 9: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 9, October 10: Rs 26.50 crore

Day 10, October 11: Rs 22.50 crore

Day 11, October 12: Rs 6 crore

Day 12, October 13: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 13, October 14: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 14, October 15: Rs 4.25 crore

Week 2 total: Rs 87.50 crore

Day 15, October 16: Rs 3.10 crore

Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. Its overseas gross collection reached Rs 117.50 crore after adding Rs 1.50 crore on Day 15. With India gross earnings of Rs 402.77 crore, the worldwide gross total now stands at Rs 520.27 crore. The worldwide total reflects the film’s performance across domestic and international markets. Its third-week earnings will be important in determining how much further the thriller can grow during its theatrical run.

Jailer 2 box office collection adds to the competition

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar has also recorded strong numbers, with worldwide gross collections of Rs 213.65 crore. The film has earned Rs 113.65 crore gross in India and Rs 100 crore overseas, while its India net collection stands at Rs 96.80 crore across 29,756 shows.

The film’s strong performance has added to the buzz around Rajinikanth and created another major talking point for moviegoers. While the two films belong to different franchises and have separate theatrical runs, their collections are drawing attention from box office watchers.