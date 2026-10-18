Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection day 16: Ajay Devgn’s film sees 61% jump on third Saturday, check detailed earning

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 5 crore in India net collections on Day 16, registering a 61.3% jump from Friday’s Rs 3.10 crore. Check box office report in detail.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded a jump in box office collections on its third Saturday. The crime thriller earned an estimated Rs 5 crore in net collections in India on Day 16, up 61.3% from Friday’s Rs 3.10 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 28.77 crore. On Saturday, October 17, 2026, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 5 crore net in India across 4,137 shows. Its total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 341.10 crore.

The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 408.77 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 120 crore in gross earnings. It added another Rs 2.50 crore from international markets on Day 16, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 528.77 crore.

The rise in collections comes as the film enters its third week in theatres, with Saturday’s figures showing an improvement over the previous day.

Drishyam: The Conclusion theatre occupancy on day 16

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 35.52% across Hindi 2D screenings on Saturday. Morning shows registered 18.92% occupancy, which increased to 33% during the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 35.31% occupancy, while night shows led the day with 42.15%. The film screened across 4,137 shows, compared with 4,157 shows on Friday.

According to the figures provided, Saturday’s footfalls stood at 224,413, taking the cumulative total for the first 16 days to 14,524,984.

Drishyam: The Conclusion week-wise box office collection

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened in theatres on October 2 with Rs 62 crore in India net collections. It followed this with Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday.

The film collected Rs 245.50 crore net in India during its first week. It added another Rs 87.50 crore in the second week, taking its cumulative domestic net collection to Rs 333 crore by Day 14.

After earning Rs 3.10 crore on its third Friday, the film added Rs 5 crore on Saturday. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 341.10 crore.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed, co-written and produced by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion continues the story following Drishyam 2 (2022). The crime thriller features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar and follows an original storyline that is not narratively connected to the Malayalam version.

Tabu plays Meera Deshmukh, while Shriya Saran portrays Vijay’s wife, Nandini Salgaonkar. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh and Prakash Raj as public prosecutor Indrajith Shetty. Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also feature in the film.