Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer records big opening weekend, inches closer to Rs 300 crore worldwide

Drishyam The Conclusion continues its impressive theatrical run as Ajay Devgn’s thriller records a strong Sunday. The film has crossed Rs 175 crore in India and Rs 272 crore worldwide in just three days.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion is having the kind of opening weekend that most films can only hope for. The third and final chapter of the popular franchise has kept audiences coming to theatres since its release, and the first Sunday has added another big boost to its overall collection. After a strong opening and a solid second day, the film has now made an even bigger mark as it completes its first weekend. With the weekend now complete, the film has already reached a major milestone and is looking at an even bigger theatrical run in the days ahead.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 3

Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 61 crore net in India on Day 3, which was its first Sunday with 64.29% overall occupancy. The film had recorded Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday, making Sunday a strong day for the Ajay Devgn starrer, according to Sacnilk.

With the latest addition, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 176.50 crore in just three days. Its India gross collection has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, reaching Rs 211.80 crore.

The film had opened strongly on Friday, benefiting from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. It then managed to maintain a strong pace on Saturday before recording another impressive number on Sunday. This has helped Drishyam: The Conclusion cross the Rs 150 crore India net milestone within its opening weekend itself.

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For Ajay Devgn, the performance is another sign of the strong audience pull surrounding the Drishyam franchise. The actor returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in what is being presented as the final chapter of the Hindi series.

Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection

The film’s performance has been equally strong in the overseas market. After three days, Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 272.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s India gross has contributed Rs 211.80 crore, while its overseas performance has contributed Rs 20 on Day 3. With Drishyam: The Conclusion now inches closer towards Rs 300 crore mark globally.

The worldwide figure is particularly notable considering that the film has achieved it within its opening weekend. With the Monday collections still to come, the film will now look to build on this strong start and move towards the next major box office milestones.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office: What does Monday test look like?

After such a strong opening weekend, the next big challenge for Drishyam: The Conclusion will be its performance on Monday. Weekend collections are usually boosted by higher theatre footfall, while the first working day gives a clearer picture of how well a film is holding among regular audiences.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has already built a decent lead with Rs 176.50 crore net in India and Rs 272.80 crore worldwide. If it manages to maintain a healthy pace during the weekdays, the film could add considerably more to its total in its first week.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026, and marks the third and final installment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.