Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film holds strong on first Monday, nears Rs 200 crore in India

Drishyam The Conclusion continues its strong theatrical run after a powerful opening weekend. The Ajay Devgn-led film crossed a major worldwide milestone on Day 4.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 4 (PC: Instagram)

After a strong opening weekend, Drishyam: The Conclusion faced its first major weekday test on Monday. The Ajay Devgn-led thriller had already made a strong impression during its first three days, setting the stage for what could be an important first week. With the long weekend coming to an end, all eyes were on how well the film would hold up when regular working days returned. Abhishek Pathak directed film did see the expected drop on Day 4, but it still managed to add a decent amount to its total. More importantly, the latest box office numbers have taken Drishyam: The Conclusion past another major worldwide milestone within just four days of its release.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 4

Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 21 crore net in India on Day 4. The film recorded 24.71% overall occupancy across its 16,274 shows on Monday. This was a noticeable drop from Sunday, when the film collected Rs 61 crore net, according to Sacnilk.

Despite the Monday dip, Drishyam: The Conclusion had already built a strong foundation over its opening weekend. It collected Rs 62 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. With the Day 4 earnings added, the film’s India net collection reached Rs 197.50 crore in four days.

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Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection (Day 4)

The worldwide performance has been equally strong for Drishyam’s final installment. Drishyam: The Conclusion crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within four days, according to Sacnilk. The film’s total worldwide gross stands at Rs 303 crore, including Rs 237 crore from India gross and Rs 66 crore from overseas markets, by the end of Day 4.

The overseas market has also contributed to Drishyam: The Conclusion’s strong global run. According to Sacnilk’s estimates, the film added Rs 5 crore from overseas on Day 4 (Monday), helping it reach the Rs 300 crore milestone during its first week.

Drishyam: The Conclusion faces first Monday test

Monday was always going to be an important test for Drishyam: The Conclusion. The drop at the box office numbers from Sunday was expected, but weekday collections are naturally expected to fall after a long opening weekend. The film’s Rs 21 crore Day 4 collection means it has managed to maintain a decent audience even after the holiday period is over. Its performance over the next few days will now determine how strongly it heads into its first full week.

With the Rs 200 crore India net milestone just around the corner and the worldwide total already above Rs 300 crore, Drishyam: The Conclusion has made a strong start to its theatrical journey.