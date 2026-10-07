Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film sees weekday dip, nears Rs 350 crore worldwide

Drishyam The Conclusion continues its impressive box office run on Day 5. The Ajay Devgn starrer witnessed a weekday dip but remained strong in India and overseas.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 5 (PC: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion continues to draw audiences even after its big opening weekend. The crime thriller has managed to keep the momentum going as it enters the first week of its theatrical run. After putting up strong numbers over the weekend, the film faced the expected slowdown once the weekdays began. However, the drop has not taken away from its overall performance, with the film already closing in on another major worldwide milestone. The final chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise opened in cinemas on October 2 and has enjoyed a strong response from audiences. Here’s a detailed look at how much Drishyam: The Conclusion earned at the box office on Day 5.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 5

Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 19 crore India net on Day 5, with 23.42% overall occupancy across 16,075 shows. The film had collected Rs 21 crore on its first Monday, meaning its Day 5 business saw a dip of 9.5% as the weekday run continued, according to Sacnilk report.

Despite the decline, the film maintained a decent hold considering the massive numbers it recorded during its opening weekend. The three-day weekend total stood at Rs 176.50 crore, before the weekday collections took over.

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With the Day 5 business added, Drishyam The: Conclusion has reached Rs 216.50 crore in India net collection, according to the same trade tracker.

Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection (Day 5)

The film’s overseas performance has also helped push its worldwide numbers higher. Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected Rs 341.30 crore worldwide by the end of Day 5. The figure includes an India gross of Rs 259.80 crore and an overseas gross of Rs 81.50 crore, according to Sacnilk’s estimates.

On Day 5, the film collected Rs 9.50 crore from the overseas market. The worldwide total puts the Ajay Devgn starrer on the path to cross Rs 350 crore milestone soon.

Sacnilk also reported that the film crossed the Rs 200 crore India net mark within five days, while its worldwide gross reached Rs 341.30 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion eyes a strong first week

The weekday figures will be closely watched as Drishyam: The Conclusion moves towards completing its first week in cinemas. The film has already benefited from a strong opening weekend and a healthy start to its weekday run.

While the Day 5 collection is lower than the weekend numbers, still keeps the film in a strong position. For the makers and the cast, the performance is another sign that the Drishyam franchise continues to have a strong audience base. With more days left in its theatrical run, the film’s next target will be to maintain its hold and add substantially to its first-week total.