Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s thriller bounces back on second Friday, crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

jay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion continues its theatrical run with a rise in collections on Day 8. The crime thriller has also crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-the-conclusion-box-office-collection-day-8-ajay-devgn-thriller-bounces-back-on-second-friday-crosses-rs-400-crore-worldwide-8534555/ Copy

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 8 (PC: Instagram)

The return of Vijay Salgaonkar to the big screen has kept audiences interested in one of Bollywood’s most popular thriller franchises. With its mix of family drama, suspense and a battle of wits, Drishyam: The Conclusion arrived in cinemas with considerable expectations. However, after a strong opening and a promising first weekend, the real test for the Ajay Devgn starrer has been sustaining its momentum through the weekdays. As the film enters its second weekend, its box office performance offers a fresh indication of audience interest. The latest figures also bring a significant worldwide milestone into focus, while the Friday numbers show how Drishyam: The Conclusion is performing after its first week in theatres.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 8

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Day 8 across 14,583 shows. The film recorded a rise from its Day 7 collection of Rs 13 crore, registering an increase of around 11.5%, according to Sacnilk.

The Friday growth comes after the film witnessed a gradual decline in daily collections during its first week. It earned Rs 62 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. The collections then dropped to Rs 21 crore on Monday, with the film continuing its weekday run at Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 13 crore on Thursday.

With its Day 8 earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 260 crore, according to Sacnilk. The latest numbers suggest that the thriller has managed to register a modest recovery as it enters its second weekend.

Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection (Day 8)

At the worldwide box office, Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark. Sacnilk reports that the film collected Rs 6 crore gross from overseas markets on Day 8, taking its overseas gross to Rs 95 crore. Its total worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 407 crore.

The film’s domestic performance has played a major role in reaching this milestone, while its overseas earnings have added to the overall total. The worldwide figure puts the film past another major box office benchmark within eight days of its theatrical release.

Can Drishyam The Conclusion maintain its box office momentum in Week 2?

The second weekend will be crucial for the Ajay Devgn starrer – Drishyam: The Conclusion. After recording a strong opening weekend, the film saw its collections fall during the weekdays, before showing an increase on Friday. The next few days will indicate whether audience turnout can translate into a sustained second-weekend performance.

The Drishyam franchise has built its appeal around suspense, unexpected turns and Vijay Salgaonkar’s attempts to protect his family. The latest film brings that familiar world back to cinemas, with audiences following the latest chapter in his story.

For now, crossing Rs 400 crore worldwide gives Drishyam: The Conclusion a significant milestone to add to its box office run. Its next challenge will be to maintain its theatrical hold as it moves further into its second week.