Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s thriller records 82% growth, eyes Rs 300 crore in India

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam: The Conclusion has picked up pace during its second weekend. The crime thriller has recorded a strong jump in its Day 9 collection and crossed another major worldwide box office milestone.

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Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 9 (PC: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion continues to draw audiences to cinemas as the crime thriller enters its second weekend. After a promising opening week, the film has shown a noticeable improvement in collections, giving its theatrical run fresh momentum. The return of Vijay Salgaonkar’s gripping story has kept the film in the spotlight, while its growing worldwide total has added another talking point for fans and trade watchers. With the second weekend underway, the film’s latest box office figures suggest that audience interest remains strong. But how much has the film earned on its ninth day, and where does its worldwide collection stand now? Here’s a look at Drishyam: The Conclusion latest performance at the box office.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection Day 9

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 26.50 crore net in India on Day 9, with an overall occupancy of 33.46% across 14,903 shows. This marks a big jump from its Day 8 collection of Rs 14.50 crore, registering an increase of around 82.8%, according to Sacnilk’s box office estimates.

The film’s performance on its second Saturday has helped it regain momentum after a gradual decline during the weekdays. It earned Rs 62 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. The film then witnessed the usual weekday drop before adding Rs 14.50 crore on its second Friday.

With the latest day’s earnings, its total India net collection has reached Rs 286.50 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 343.80 crore.

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Drishyam The Conclusion worldwide box office collection Day 9

The film’s performance overseas has also contributed to its impressive worldwide total. Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 8 crore in overseas gross collections on Day 9, taking its overseas gross to Rs 103 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has collected Rs 446.80 crore worldwide gross so far. The film had crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally on Day 8, and its second Saturday growth has pushed the total even higher. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of his career in terms of worldwide gross collections, according to Sacnilk’s report.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection: Strong second Saturday gives film a boost

The rise in collections on the second Saturday has given Drishyam: The Conclusion a good boost after its first week in theatres. The film’s India net earnings stood at Rs 245.50 crore at the end of its opening week. It added Rs 14.50 crore on Friday before recording a much stronger performance on Saturday.

The increase also reflects the usual weekend trend, when more people tend to visit cinemas compared with weekdays. The film’s overall Hindi 2D occupancy reached 33.46% on Day 9, with evening and night shows recording stronger occupancy than morning screenings. The coming days will show whether the film can maintain its weekend momentum as it continues its theatrical run.