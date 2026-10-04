Drishyam The Conclusion box office day 2: Ajay Devgn’s thriller crosses Rs 50 crore mark again despite slight dip, races past Rs…

After a powerful first day at the box office, Drishyam 3 continues its impressive theatrical run with another major collection on Saturday.

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Ajay Devgn film holds strong after Rs 60 crore opening (PC: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn‘s return as Vijay Salgaonkar has given the Drishyam franchise a powerful start at the box office. The third film arrived with strong curiosity around its story and the return of one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable thriller characters. After a massive opening day, the real test was whether the film could maintain its pace on Saturday. Early numbers suggest that audiences have continued to turn up in large numbers, giving the film another strong day in theatres. The weekend now looks increasingly important as the thriller continues its run across India.

Drishyam: The Conclusion crosses Rs 50 crore again on Day 2

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India on its second day, according to the latest figures available on Sacnilk. The film recorded this collection across 16,868 shows, taking its India net total to Rs 115.50 crore after two days. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 138.60 crore.

The second-day figure is slightly lower than the opening day’s Rs 66.75 crore net collection. However, the film has still managed to remain above the Rs 50 crore mark, giving it another major day at the domestic box office.

Worldwide collection reaches Rs 177.10 crore

The thriller has also performed strongly in overseas markets. Drishyam The Conclusion added Rs 20 crore to its overseas gross on Day 2. Its total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 38.50 crore. Combining its India and overseas business, the film has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 177.10 crore after two days. The figure puts the Ajay Devgn starrer firmly on track for a big opening weekend.

Saturday occupancy shows strong evening and night shows

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 54.54% on Saturday. The morning shows registered 28.77% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 51.46%. The numbers improved further through the evening with 61.31% occupancy before the night shows recorded a strong 76.62%.

The jump towards the later shows suggests that audience interest remained high throughout the day, with the strongest footfall coming during the evening and night.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar

Drishyam: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant also return to the franchise. Saurabh Shukla is part of the third instalment in a cameo. Abhishek Pathak has returned to direct the film after helming the second instalment. He has co-written the screenplay with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios.