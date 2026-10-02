Drishyam The Conclusion box office prediction day 1: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller on track for career-best opening, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's return as Vijay Salgaonkar has created a strong start for the latest instalment, with the crime thriller drawing substantial footfalls on Friday.

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Ajay Devgn's crime thriller heads for record opening (PC: Twitter)

The wait for the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise has translated into a strong theatrical response for Ajay Devgn‘s latest film. Drishyam: The Conclusion arrived in cinemas amid huge anticipation from fans who have followed Vijay Salgaonkar‘s story through the earlier films. Early audience reactions have also added to the excitement, with praise pouring in for the performances, suspense, emotional moments and the film’s tightly packed courtroom drama. The response around the climax and unexpected turns has further fuelled conversations online. As the first day progresses, the crime thriller is showing strong momentum at the box office and has now reached a major career milestone for Devgn.

Drishyam The Conclusion crosses Rs 50 crore on day 1

Drishyam The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day in India. According to live figures from Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 51.09 crore net so far across 12,382 shows. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 60.29 crore, while the final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

The live numbers have also pushed the film past an important milestone in Ajay Devgn’s career. Drishyam: The Conclusion has now become his highest opening-day grosser, moving ahead of Rohit Shetty‘s multi-starrer Singham Again, which had collected Rs 43.70 crore net on its first day in 2024.

Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opening ever

The strong start has changed the list of Ajay Devgn’s biggest opening-day performers. Drishyam: The Conclusion currently occupies the top position with its live collection of Rs 51.09 crore.

Singham Again follows with Rs 43.70 crore while Singham Returns had opened with Rs 32.09 crore in 2014. Golmaal Again had recorded Rs 30.14 crore on its first day in 2017. Raid 2 rounds off Devgn’s current top five with Rs 19.71 crore from its opening day in 2025.

With night shows and final figures still being compiled, the Day 1 total could move further before the final number is reported.

Strong reviews add to the momentum

The box-office performance comes alongside encouraging reactions from audiences on social media. Several viewers have highlighted the film’s suspense and the way it builds tension around Vijay Salgaonkar’s latest challenge.

Ajay Devgn has received particular praise for once again bringing restraint and intensity to the character. Jaideep Ahlawat has also been noticed for his commanding screen presence while Tabu and Prakash Raj have received appreciation for their respective performances.

The climax has emerged as one of the most discussed aspects of the film, with viewers describing the final stretch as tense and packed with unexpected turns. The reactions have helped keep the film at the centre of conversations on its opening day.

What is Drishyam The Conclusion about?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion serves as the final chapter of the crime thriller franchise. The story once again follows Vijay Salgaonkar as an old murder investigation comes back into focus after fresh developments. The reopening of the case puts Vijay and his family under renewed pressure. He must once again rely on his ability to stay several steps ahead while dealing with a determined system that is looking for answers.

Ajay Devgn leads the final chapter

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. The film brings the franchise to its concluding chapter while retaining the central conflict between Vijay’s efforts to protect his family and the investigation that continues to follow them.

For Devgn and his fan-army, the opening-day performance has added another major box-office milestone to his career. With the current live collection already at Rs 51.09 crore and final numbers still awaited, Drishyam: The Conclusion has delivered a record-breaking start for the legendary star.