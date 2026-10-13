Drishyam The Conclusion: Mohanlal gives shoutout to Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller, says ‘Loved journey to a befitting end’

Mohanlal has shared a special message for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, praising how the Hindi film wraps up the popular crime thriller franchise. Here’s what the Malayalam superstar said.

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Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's Drishyam_ The Conclusion (PC: Instagram)

When a film becomes part of a much-loved franchise, expectations are naturally high, especially when audiences have followed its characters for years. The same is happening with Drishyam, the crime thriller series that has kept viewers guessing with its twists, family drama, and carefully planned secrets. Now, the latest Hindi installment – Drishyam: The Conclusion has received appreciation from someone who knows the franchise better than most. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who originally played Georgekutty in the original Malayalam film Drishyam, has watched Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion and shared his thoughts on the film. Here’s what Mohanlal said about the film and why his response is a win for the team.

Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion

Mohanlal took to social media to share a video message after watching Drishyam: The Conclusion. In the video, the actor praised the way the Hindi film brought the story to a close and congratulated the team behind the crime thriller.

“I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end,” Mohanlal said.

“Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done”, he added.

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He congratulated Ajay Devgn, director Abhishek Pathak, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Alok Jain, along with the entire team, for their work on the film.

The appreciation comes from the actor who first brought the character of Georgekutty to life in the original Malayalam Drishyam film. Ajay Devgn plays Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his loved ones in the Hindi version of Drishyam.

What Mohanlal said about Drishyam The Conclusion’s climax and the Drishyam franchise

Mohanlal’s appreciation for Drishyam: The Conclusion is especially meaningful because the Malayalam and Hindi versions have taken different approaches to the third chapter. While the original Malayalam films follow Georgekutty’s story, the Hindi instalment presents Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey through a separate storyline.

Ajay Devgn had earlier spoken about wanting Mohanlal to watch the film and share his thoughts, particularly because the third part moves in a different direction. The Hindi film was written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh also credited for the screenplay.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu reprising her role as Meera Deshmukh, and Shriya Saran playing Nandini.

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The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Abhishek Pathak directs the crime thriller, which follows Vijay and his family as they face new challenges linked to the murder investigation.

On the box office front, Drishyam: The Conclusion’s India net collection stands at Rs 315.25 crore and worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 489.74 crore, according to Sacnilk. With this Drishyam: The Conclusion becomes the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career.