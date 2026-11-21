Drishyam The Conclusion OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rs 500 crore plus blockbuster thriller

Vijay Salgaonkar's story returns with another chapter filled with suspense and mystery as the popular crime franchise expands its cinematic journey.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/drishyam-the-conclusion-ott-release-when-and-where-to-watch-ajay-devgn-tabu-and-jaideep-ahlawats-rs-500-crore-plus-blockbuster-thriller-8546851/ Copy

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat's thriller to stream online (PC: IMDb)

The wait is almost over for fans who missed watching Drishyam The Conclusion in theatres. After a successful big-screen run, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is now preparing for its digital debut. The final chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise has kept audiences invested with its suspense and unexpected developments. With Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat joining the story, the film has also brought a fresh layer of tension to Vijay Salgaonkar‘s world. Now, viewers can look forward to watching the thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Drishyam The Conclusion OTT release date and platform

Drishyam The Conclusion will premiere on Netflix on November 27, 2026. The streaming platform has listed the film with a Coming on Friday tag, confirming its digital release date. The announcement has ended the wait for viewers who have been looking forward to its OTT arrival following its theatrical success.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Its digital release is expected to bring the suspense-filled story to an even wider audience.

What is Drishyam The Conclusion about?

The film brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who has spent years protecting his loved ones from a complicated criminal investigation. However, his carefully planned defence faces another major challenge in this instalment.

Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, who remains determined to uncover the truth surrounding her son’s disappearance. This time, she has additional support from SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. His character brings a different approach to the investigation and believes he can finally find a way through Vijay’s carefully maintained alibi.

The story revolves around the battle between Vijay’s intelligence and the determination of those trying to expose him. The film brings the franchise closer to its conclusion while keeping its central mystery alive.

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection

Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film enjoyed an impressive run at the box office. It collected approximately Rs 380 crore net in India and Rs 590 crore worldwide. The film also became the highest-grossing release of Ajay Devgn’s career. Its commercial success placed it among the biggest Hindi releases of 2026.

Interestingly, the film also received appreciation from Malayalam audiences for its nail-biting approach to bringing the franchise to an end. Its suspense-driven storytelling attracted attention in comparisons with the Malayalam Drishyam franchise led by Mohanlal.

Drishyam The Conclusion cast and crew

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Abhishek Pathak has directed the film and co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.