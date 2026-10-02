Drishyam The Conclusion review: Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu’s crime thriller brings gripping finale and ultimate twist of fate

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the concluding chapter of the popular crime thriller series, joined by Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat in a story packed with secrets and high-stakes drama.

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Ajay Devgn plays his most dangerous game yet in Drishyam: The Conclusion (PC: IMDb)

In just a few hours, Ajay Devgn‘s much-awaited Drishyam: The Conclusion will arrive in theatres, bringing the final chapter of the popular crime-thriller franchise to audiences. We got an early screening of the film ahead of its grand theatrical release, and after watching the conclusion unfold, it is clear the makers understood the expectations surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar’s final chapter. The crime thriller brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar with Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav while introducing Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj to the final chapter. The challenge was always to create a fresh conflict after audiences had already watched Vijay outsmart the system twice. The film takes that challenge head-on, building a new layer of suspense around the Salgaonkar family and setting the stage for a finale packed with tension, emotion and unexpected turns.

A gripping final chapter of this epic franchise

Drishyam: The Conclusion does not feel like a routine continuation made simply to extend a successful franchise. Director Abhishek Pathak and the writing team headlined by Abhishek, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, take the story forward while retaining the central idea that has made Vijay Salgaonkar such an intriguing character.

The Salgaonkar family are once again forced to deal with the consequences of their past. The investigation surrounding the Deshmukh family returns to the centre of the story and this time Vijay faces people who are determined to find the truth.

What makes the setup work is that the audience already knows Vijay’s ability to plan several steps ahead. The suspense therefore does not depend only on asking what happened. It comes from wondering what Vijay has planned this time and whether he can once again stay ahead of the people trying to expose him.

Ajay Devgn remains the soul of Drishyam

Ajay Devgn once again proves why Vijay Salgaonkar remains one of his most memorable characters. The performance is built around restraint rather than dramatic speeches. His eyes, pauses, body language and controlled expressions do much of the work.

Vijay is constantly calculating and Devgn makes that thought process visible without explaining it. Even when the character appears trapped, there is a sense that he may already have considered the situation and prepared a response. The film gives Devgn several moments where silence becomes more powerful than dialogue. His ability to hold the screen without overplaying the character remains one of the biggest strengths of the franchise.

Jaideep Ahlawat brings a formidable new threat

Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, is an excellent addition to the Drishyam universe. His character brings a different kind of pressure into Vijay’s world and the actor plays him with authority and control.

The face-off between Ahlawat and Devgn is among the film’s biggest highlights. Their contrasting performances create an interesting battle of minds. Vijay relies on patience and calculation while Ahlawat’s character approaches the case with determination and a sharp understanding of the evidence.

Tabu adds emotional weight to the story

Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh and once again brings emotional weight to the story. Meera’s anger, grief and determination remain central to the conflict as she continues to seek justice for her family. Tabu handles these emotions without making the character unnecessarily loud. Her performance gives the investigation a personal dimension and reminds audiences that the case is not merely about evidence and police procedure.

Prakash Raj as Public Prosecutor Indrajith Shetty, also makes his presence felt in the courtroom portions, bringing authority to his role. Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh, adds dignity to his character while Shriya Saran remains effective as Nandini Salgaonkar.

Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also contribute to the family dynamics, with their characters becoming an important part of Vijay’s carefully planned attempts to protect the Salgaonkar family and stay ahead of the traps closing in on them..

Supporting performances that truly deserve a shoutout

Kamlesh Sawant deserves a special mention for returning as Laxmikant Gaitonde. His character brings some much-needed humour to the otherwise tense proceedings, especially with his visible frustration over Vijay always managing to stay one step ahead. Gaitonde almost seems eager to see Vijay finally lose this time, making his reactions even more amusing.

His comic timing and expressions work beautifully, especially in moments like his hilarious complaint, “Ek tune aur meri biwi ne mera jeena mushkil kar diya hai,” which adds a fun touch to his equation with Vijay and gives the audience a much-needed laugh amid all the tension.

Ajeet Singh as Raghu and Ramchandra Singh as Savio also deserve a special mention. Both actors make their respective characters noticeable and add texture to the supporting portions of the story.

The marriage proposal scene is brilliantly tense

One of the film’s most memorable sequences comes when a marriage proposal arrives for Vijay’s daughter. What initially appears to be a simple family interaction gradually turns into an extremely tense sequence. The suspense comes from the expressions, pauses and the possibility that something could go wrong at any moment.

It is the kind of scene that shows how effectively the franchise can create tension without relying on action. The sequence can easily rank among the film’s most memorable moments because the situation feels ordinary on the surface but carries an underlying sense of danger.

The screenplay keeps the mystery alive

The writing by Abhishek, Aamil and Parveez understands that the biggest attraction of the franchise is Vijay’s mind. The audience already knows that Vijay is capable of planning several moves ahead. Therefore, the film has to make viewers question whether his previous methods will work again.

The screenplay does this by introducing new pressure points and placing the Salgaonkar family in situations where even small mistakes could have serious consequences. The courtroom portions add another layer to the narrative as evidence and legal strategy become increasingly important. The story is not simply about finding the truth but about whether that truth can actually be established.

The climax delivers the biggest payoff

Without revealing the major twists, the climax is where Drishyam: The Conclusion truly comes into its own. The final act brings together the investigation, courtroom drama and Vijay’s carefully constructed plans. Several details introduced earlier begin to gain greater significance as the story moves towards its conclusion.

What works particularly well is the way the film builds towards its final reveal. The setup and tense moments are stronger than one would expect from a third instalment, especially considering that audiences have already experienced the twists of the first two films. The climax has enough surprise to stand on its own and delivers the kind of payoff expected from a final chapter. It is gripping, tense and gives the story a genuine sense of closure.

Amar Mohile’s background score elevates the suspense

The film does not need traditional songs as the story itself keeps the audience hooked. The music by Ravi Basrur, Rochak Kohli and Karma adds to the overall experience, with songs like Vingansa, Daastaan – The Drishyam Recap during the start and Game Over adding variety to the soundtrack.

However, it is Amar Mohile‘s background score that truly stands out. It fits well with the scenes, builds suspense during the investigation and makes the confrontations feel more intense. Even in quieter moments, the score keeps the tension alive and adds to the mood of the film.

Abhishek Pathak understands the franchise DNA

Abhishek Pathak, who also directed Drishyam 2, understands what makes this franchise work. He does not turn the concluding chapter into a conventional action-heavy thriller. The focus remains on psychology, evidence, family and the battle between Vijay’s carefully planned moves and those trying to expose him.

The film also manages to establish its own identity instead of simply recreating the events or formula of the Malayalam franchise. It feels designed as a Hindi conclusion to the journey that began with Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. There are a few portions where the pace becomes measured but the overall narrative remains engaging. Pathak also gives the climax enough room to develop rather than rushing towards the final reveal.

Final verdict for Drishyam The Conclusion

For audiences and cinephiles, Drishyam: The Conclusion delivers a gripping finale that lives up to the expectations around this much-loved franchise. Ajay Devgn remains the biggest draw as Vijay Salgaonkar while Jaideep Ahlawat adds a fresh edge to the conflict and Tabu brings emotional depth.

The tense marriage-proposal scene, Amar Mohile’s background score and the twist-filled climax give fans plenty to take away. For a crime-thriller franchise built on suspense, clever planning and unexpected turns, the film stands out as a strong addition to Indian cinema’s crime-thriller space. It may be the final chapter but leaves behind a satisfying Drishyam experience that fans and cinephiles can enjoy on the big screen.

Rating: 4 star