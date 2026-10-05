Drishyam The Conclusion: Shivaleeka Oberoi’s video goes viral after husband Abhishek Pathak surprises her in end credits- Watch

Drishyam: The Conclusion director Abhishek Pathak's note in end credits for wife Shivaleeka Oberoi leaves her in tears. Watch the viral video here.

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Shivaleeka Oberoi Gets Emotional Over Abhishek Pathak’s Special Note (PC- Instagram)

Drishyam: The conclusion became an emotional experience for Shivaleeka Oberoi for a very personal reason. The actor recently watched the film in a theatre and became emotional after spotting a special note from her husband and director Abhishek Pathak during the end credits. The note acknowledged her support throughout his journey of making the film.

Shivaleeka shared a video from the theatre on Instagram on Sunday, showing her reaction as she watched the film. She also opened up about why the moment meant so much to her. “I teared up when I saw this on the big screen. And judging by the messages I’ve been getting, I’m clearly not the only one who thought this was pretty special,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi)



Shivaleeka recalls Abhishek Pathak’s difficult journey

Reflecting on the years spent supporting Abhishek while he worked on the film, Shivaleeka spoke about the sacrifices and challenges they faced together. “When you started this journey, there was so much that life was about to bring our way. There were sacrifices, difficult days, time apart, and so many moments that tested us. But through it all, I believed in you, in your vision and in what you were creating.”

She also spoke about their daughter Aarika and how she hopes the little one will one day understand the significance of her father’s work. “Today, watching the world celebrate what you created makes every bit of it feel worth it. And sometimes I look at Aarika and think..how lucky is she going to feel one day knowing her father directed Drishyam. So incredibly proud to be your wife!”

Shivaleeka and Abhishek’s family

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter Aarika in April this year.

Meanwhile, Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 176.5 crore net in India in three days, while its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 272.8 crore.

The final instalment brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar and Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar. Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the franchise as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Released on October 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion is backed by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18.