Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: Ajay Devgn faces Tabu’s wrath of revenge as Jaideep Ahlawat joins the final showdown

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the concluding chapter while Tabu's character is determined to settle the score and Jaideep Ahlawat steps into the story as a crime branch officer.

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Tabu’s wrath returns for Ajay Devgn as Jaideep Ahlawat enters (PC: Twitter)

The wait is finally over as the much-awaited trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion has arrived, giving fans a first glimpse of the final chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar’s story. Ajay Devgn is back in his iconic role, while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh with a very different motive this time. The trailer introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as Crime Branch SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, who appears determined to uncover the truth behind the case. With revenge replacing the search for justice and a new police officer entering the picture, Vijay’s biggest battle yet seems to be waiting for him.

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer sets up a new threat

The trailer continues the story after the events of Drishyam 2 and once again puts Vijay and his family in a difficult situation. The earlier films showed how carefully Vijay created a chain of events to protect his family. Now that same past appears ready to return and create fresh trouble.

The new trailer keeps several details under wraps but makes one thing clear, Vijay cannot afford to make mistake at any cost. Every move matters because the people around him are no longer willing to accept easy answers.

Tabu’s character wants revenge

Tabu and her character appears to have moved beyond the search for justice. The trailer suggests that Meera is now driven by revenge over the death of her son Sam rather than simply seeking justice for his death. Vijay is not simply trying to stay ahead of an investigation anymore.

He has to deal with someone who has a deeply personal reason to bring his secrets into the open. Her return also brings back the emotional conflict that has been central to the franchise. The question now is whether Meera can finally get the upper hand over Vijay and his family.

Jaideep Ahlawat enters as Crime Branch SP

Jaideep Ahlawat is the biggest new addition to Drishyam: The Conclusion. He plays Crime Branch SP Rajveer Singh Tomar who becomes the latest officer to investigate the mystery surrounding Vijay’s family.

Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in the franchise. Khanna played IGP Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2. Rajveer appears to have his own approach to the investigation and his arrival could make things much harder for Vijay. The trailer presents Rajveer as a serious threat rather than just another police officer. His determination to find answers sets up another battle of intelligence between the law and Vijay.

See Drishyam: The Conclusion official trailer here

Vijay Salgaonkar faces his toughest challenge

Ajay Devgn once again brings the calm and controlled personality that has become synonymous with Vijay. But the situation around him has changed. Vijay has always relied on planning and his ability to think ahead. This time he appears to be surrounded by people who are determined to challenge the story he created.

The 2-minute-49-second trailer focuses on suspense and the growing pressure around Vijay without revealing the entire mystery. This gives fans enough clues about the new conflict while keeping the final outcome under wraps.

Who stars in Drishyam The Conclusion?

Along with Ajay Devgn and Tabu the film brings back Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar and Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh. Prakash Raj is also part of the new chapter while Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Saurabh Shukla feature in important roles. The film helmed by Abhishek Pathak is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.