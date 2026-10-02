Drishyam The Conclusion Twitter review: Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat impress as fans call it the ‘perfect blockbuster finale’

Fans have shared their reactions to Drishyam The Conclusion, with many praising the performances, gripping moments and the conclusion to Vijay Salgaonkar's story.

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A gripping finale packed with suspense and unexpected turns (PC: IMDb)

The much-awaited Drishyam: The Conclusion has finally arrived in theatres, bringing Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar for the final chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film continues the story of a family that has spent years protecting a carefully guarded secret. With a fresh conflict, new evidence and powerful faces joining the battle, the latest instalment takes Vijay into a situation where his usual planning is tested like never before. Ajay Devgn returns alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj in this tense final chapter.

Drishyam The Conclusion Twitter review

The anticipation around Drishyam: The Conclusion was enormous even before its release. After two films built around Vijay Salgaonkar’s ability to stay several steps ahead of the police, audiences were eager to see how the story would finally end. Now that the film is playing in theatres, social media has been filled with reactions, with several viewers praising the performances, twists and climax.

One reaction called the film a “BLOCKBUSTER” and gave it 4/5 stars. The user described Ajay Devgn’s latest outing as Vijay as one of his best performances in the franchise and highlighted the sharp twists, the intense confrontation with Jaideep Ahlawat and the powerful climax. The reaction also described the film as a “perfect blockbuster finale” to the franchise.

Fans praise Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar

Ajay Devgn’s performance has emerged as one of the biggest talking points in the reactions. Several viewers have focused on how little Vijay needs to say to communicate what is happening inside his mind. His controlled expressions, silences and ability to remain composed under pressure have been particularly appreciated.

One social media reaction described Devgn as “intense” and pointed out how his eyes do much of the talking. The reaction also praised Vijay’s ability to remain calm while dealing with an increasingly dangerous situation. Another viewer called his performance fantastic and highlighted the contrast between Vijay’s fear and his ability to keep thinking clearly.

Check out twitter users reactions on Drishyam: The Conclusion here

#DrishyamTheConclusionReview BLOCKBUSTER ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 stars Ajay Devgn’s best outing as Vijay Salgaonkar. Sharp twists, intense face-off with Jaideep Ahlawat, powerful climax Tight, gripping and fully satisfying. The perfect blockbuster finale to the franchise! #Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/rLp7SAVCqd — ѕнα∂σω (@Dark_shadow___0) October 2, 2026

Movie Review #DrishyamTheConclusion RATING ⭐⭐⭐⭐ /5 BLOCKBUSTER #DrishyamTheConclusionReview

The movie powerful crime thriller with twist and turn engaging gripping to this movie to going another Level with fear, revenge and mind games with calm and cool the suspension… pic.twitter.com/UM0Nn4kVVm — Entertainment (@_Entertainment5) October 2, 2026

#DrishyamTheConclusionReview: UNFORGETTABLE Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ So how does it all end? The story of #VijaySalgaonkar ends with the third film which is the most tense and taut out of the three. And it’s because of the vision and tenacity of director #AbhishekPathak. He crafts a… pic.twitter.com/HW3gg6IsYw — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 2, 2026

#DrishyamTheConclusionReview 1/10#DrishyamTheConclusion is not just a conclusion—it feels like the payoff this franchise deserved. Smart, tense and emotionally charged, the film understands exactly what audiences come to #Drishyam for. — Harsha (@Harsh3089) October 1, 2026

#DrishyamTheConclusionReview:

⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️#DrishyamTheConclusion: INTENSE#AjayDevgn and intensity seems to be a match made in heaven. The actor has made an iconic career communicating with his eyes. And he does exactly that with the character of #VijaySalgaonkar. This is a… pic.twitter.com/Zmdj2Mkdmv — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) October 2, 2026

#Drishyam3FirstReview 4.5/5⭐ “A Surprising BLOCKBUSTER!!!

instead of also exactly remaking the South threequel,#Drishyam3 (Urdu) has tried something different this time and unexpectedly…

It Turned Out To Be SPECTACULAR.” (#DrishyamTheConclusionReview) pic.twitter.com/FkzUxDiSbz — Zohaib Shah (@Zohaib4Sweety) September 30, 2026

#DrishyamTheConclusionReview – BRILLIANT & a PERFECT TRIBUTE to the Drishyam Series! RATING – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Before I even start to write, lemme tell you all that #Drishyam3 has been watched and it is a FATHER OF SOUTH DRISHYAM. Period. #DrishyamTheConclusion is an EPIC… pic.twitter.com/uS6VNn1zKu — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 1, 2026

#DrishyamTheConclusion [ 4 ⭐/ 5 ] BRILLIANT writing & BGM alongwith Strong performance from cast

Twists are unpredictable which is positive point for a thriller GO FOR IT pic.twitter.com/NYky2F0XkN — Prince (@Worldwar3meme) October 2, 2026

#DrishyamTheConclusion Review The twist & story #AjayDevgan is in his full range#Tabu is good But it’s #JaideepAhlawat who makes a solid impact And its a original story The Final 30 minutes https://t.co/faKOo9kKqG pic.twitter.com/kSg91p9QYI — कुश (@Kushagr1117) October 2, 2026

Jaideep Ahlawat gets special praise

Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance as Vijay’s formidable opponent has also received strong appreciation online. Viewers have highlighted his dialogue delivery, aggression, screen presence and intensity.

One reaction described his performance as “insane” and said he dominates several scenes with his energy and commanding presence. His face-off with Ajay Devgn has become one of the elements audiences are discussing the most.

Tabu and Prakash Raj also win praise

Tabu’s performance as Meera Deshmukh has also found appreciation among viewers. Her character carries years of anger, grief and determination and the reactions have noted the emotional weight she brings to the conflict.

Prakash Raj has received a special mention as well. His presence adds another layer to the legal proceedings and strengthens the courtroom portions of the film. The supporting cast, including Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor, also contributes to the larger family and investigation drama.

The climax becomes the biggest talking point

If there is one part of the film that repeatedly appears in the social media reactions, it is the climax. Viewers have described the final stretch as gripping, intense and satisfying without revealing the major details.

One reaction called the climax “mind-blowing” while another described it as “peak cinema”. Several viewers have praised the way the film keeps the audience waiting for Vijay’s next move without giving away the final outcome.

About Drishyam The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion serves as the final chapter of the crime thriller franchise. The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar as a decade-old murder investigation is reopened after fresh developments, forcing him to once again find a way to protect his family from a determined system.