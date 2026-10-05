Drishyam: The Conclusion writer Aamil reveals how makers kept climax secret, praises Ajay Devgn’s sharp mind

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Vijay Salgaonkar in the Drishyam franchise has impressed audiences, but writer Aamil Keeyan Khan was equally struck by the actor’s sharp mind off-screen.

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Drishyam The Conclusion (PC: Instagram)

Drishyam: The Conclusion has managed to keep audiences guessing while bringing the story of Vijay Salgaonkar to its final chapter. With viewers closely watching every detail and looking for clues, writer Aamil Keeyan Khan has revealed what went into creating the third instalment and keeping its major twists under wraps. Aamil also opened up about working with Ajay Devgn and recalled a moment that showed him just how quickly the actor can switch between characters and conversations.

Drishyam 3 writer on creating a new story

The Drishyam franchise has already trained audiences to look for every possible clue. According to Aamil, that made it important for the third film to offer something new instead of simply repeating the formula of the earlier films.

The writer revealed that the Hindi team had started developing its own story after Drishyam 2, even before reading Jeethu Joseph’s draft for the Malayalam version. He explained that both teams were working on their respective stories at a time when the next chapter was still taking shape. Aamil believes the Hindi and Malayalam versions cannot simply be viewed as the same story being told in two languages, as the tone, performances and audience connection can be different.

How Drishyam 3’s climax was kept secret

One of the biggest challenges was protecting the climax and major twists from leaks. Aamil revealed that director Abhishek Pathak was extremely careful about who knew the details of the story. “Abhishek basically ran the production like Vijay Salgaonkar would,” he said. “The climax wasn’t given to a large part of the crew. People got information on a need-to-know basis. Sometimes a department only knew what it needed to execute a scene, not necessarily why it was executing it. A lot of actors and crew from the film, and my own friends and relatives, tried to bribe me for the ending. But like Gaitonde, I remained honest and loyal to the producers”.

Aamil on Ajay Devgn’s ‘frightening’ speed of mind

Aamil also recalled his experience of working with Ajay Devgn and said the actor’s ability to switch between different conversations and characters left him impressed. “I’ve said this before: the speed of his mind is frightening. He’s probably as sharp as Vijay Salgaonkar,” he said. “I remember sitting with him during Drishyam 2, discussing another film. Someone called him for a shot, and within seconds, the filmmaker discussing another movie disappeared and Vijay Salgaonkar appeared. He performed the scene, came back, sat down and resumed the conversation almost exactly where we’d left it. There are permanently about 17 tabs open in his brain, and somehow none of them hang”.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office

The film has also had a strong run at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 61 crore net in India on Day 3 from 17,323 shows.

The film’s India net collection has reached Rs 176.50 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 272.80 crore. It also entered the list of the Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 within two days of its release.