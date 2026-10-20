Dussehra 2026: Yami Gautam to perform Ravan Vadh at Red Fort, Luv Kush Ramleela focuses on women’s empowerment

Yami Gautam To Represent Women Of India At Delhi’s Ravan Vadh Celebrations This Dussehra

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Yami Gautam

Actor Yami Gautam will take part in Delhi’s Dussehra celebrations on October 20, 2026, by performing the symbolic Ravan Vadh at the famous Luv Kush Ramleela at the Red Fort Ground. The event will mark the victory of good over evil, with this year’s celebrations focusing on women’s empowerment and respect for women. The appearance comes shortly after Yami was seen performing Ravan Vadh in a scene from her latest film, Nai Naveli. This time, she will shoot the symbolic arrow at Ravana in front of thousands of people gathered at the historic venue.

Speaking about the decision to invite the actor, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said, “The theme of our Ramleela this year is ‘Respect for Women’. We believe that a woman is not only a symbol of love, compassion and strength but also possesses the courage to stand against injustice and social evils. With this thought, we have invited National Award-winning actress Yami Gautam to perform Ravan Vadh this Dussehra. She will represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil,” as per the press note.

Arjun Kumar also explained that Ravana represents more than a mythological figure. According to him, the character symbolises arrogance, injustice and social evils. By choosing a woman to perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh this year, the committee hopes to highlight the importance of women’s empowerment, dignity and respect.

Several Bollywood personalities have been part of the Ravan Vadh celebrations at Luv Kush Ramleela over the years. The list includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas, Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Yami’s participation will add to the tradition of celebrity appearances at the annual event.

Her presence at the Red Fort Ground is expected to give this year’s celebrations a special significance, bringing together the traditional message of Dussehra and the theme of women’s strength and courage.

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee has invited people to attend the celebrations with their families and children on October 20, 2026, at the Red Fort Ground in Delhi.