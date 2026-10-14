Ektaa Kapoor claims ‘Hinduphobia’ in film industry, recalls being called ‘tantrik’

Ektaa Kapoor claims ‘Hinduphobia’ in film industry, says discussing mythology is not always accepted.

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Ekta Kapoor (PC- Instagram)

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has opened up about the challenges of bringing stories rooted in Hindu folklore and mythology to the screen. She also recalled facing judgement for wearing religious symbols when she was younger, saying that openly expressing her beliefs sometimes made people uncomfortable. During a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, the Balaji Telefilms head discussed her upcoming film, The Vvaan, which draws inspiration from folklore. She also spoke about how audiences and people in the industry view stories based on Indian mythology.

Ektaa Kapoor says there is ‘Hinduphobia’ in the industry

During the conversation, Ektaa said she was happy when people compared the look of The Vvaan to a television serial. She described television as “the staple food of India” and spoke about the hesitation around discussing folklore and mythology. She said, “We have so much of, I am going to say it on camera, Hinduphobia. And we have so much of phobia with what do we call…we are okay with animation, but we are not okay with discussing folklore and mythology.”

Ektaa added that she was comfortable telling such stories and wanted people to become more accepting of films based on Indian folklore and mythology.

Ektaa Kapoor recalls being called a ‘freak’ for wearing a tika

The producer also shared an experience from her younger days when she was judged for wearing religious symbols. Recalling the incident, she said, “When I used to wear a tika, when I was younger, I remember somebody called me, like, ‘Why you dress like a freak?’ I said, wearing a tika and wearing a dhaaga is dressed like a freak?,”

During the conversation, Ranveer Allahbadia pointed out that people had also called her a tantrik. Ektaa responded by discussing how wearing a tilak and openly expressing religious beliefs could invite criticism.

She also recalled an incident when she went to a club after visiting a temple. When someone asked if she had been to a temple, she replied, “Yeah. What’s so shocking?”

Allahbadia observed that times were changing, and Ektaa agreed. She said she had been ahead of her time in some ways and was now embracing a more contemporary outlook.

About Ektaa Kapoor’s The Vvaan

Ektaa Kapoor’s The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film draws from Indian folklore and has recorded a worldwide gross collection of around Rs 90 crore, according to the figures provided. It continues to run in cinemas.