Emraan Hashmi takes over DJ console in Hyderabad, recreates his iconic era with hit songs: Watch Video

Emraan Hashmi gave fans a nostalgic trip through his musical journey during a special night in Hyderabad. From revisiting memorable tracks to enjoying the energy of the crowd, the actor became the centre of attention at the event.

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Emraan Hashmi brings back his iconic music era (PC: Twitter)

Emraan Hashmi gave Hyderabad a night filled with old-school Bollywood nostalgia as he stepped behind the DJ console for a special event. The actor joined DJ Ganesh at Quake Arena in Kondapur for The Emraan Era, where his popular songs became the centre of the celebration. Videos from the venue show a packed crowd singing along and capturing the actor on their phones. Dressed in black with sunglasses, Emraan looked relaxed as the music kept the energy high. The evening was more than a regular celebrity appearance as it brought back memories linked to some of the actor’s most recognisable romantic and heartbreak songs.

Emraan Hashmi joins DJ Ganesh for a nostalgic night

The event quickly turned into a celebration of Emraan Hashmi’s music legacy. DJ Ganesh introduced the actor with an energetic shout-out before playing Bheegey Hont Tere. The moment the familiar track began, the crowd responded with loud cheers and singing. Emraan appeared to enjoy the response while remaining at the console.

Toh Phir Aao adds to the throwback mood

The nostalgia continued with Toh Phir Aao from Awarapan. The song has remained popular years after its release and its inclusion brought another emotional moment to the evening. For many fans the track is closely connected with college memories and the era when Bollywood romantic songs dominated music playlists.

Emraan Hashmi returns to the live entertainment space

The Hyderabad appearance marks another live outing for Emraan after nearly two decades. The actor had previously participated in a Bollywood-themed event in Bengaluru. His return to such events comes at a time when interest in his earlier work and music has received a fresh boost.

Emraan’s filmography has always had a strong connection with music. Cult films such as Murder, Zeher, Gangster, Awarapan and Jannat featured songs that became particularly popular among younger audiences. His screen image during that period was also closely linked with romantic tracks and stories built around love, separation and heartbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Ganesh (@djganesh_djg)

Awarapan’s music continues to live on

Awarapan released in 2007 and initially had a modest theatrical run. However its songs gradually helped the film develop a strong cult following. The popularity of its music has kept the franchise relevant even years later.

The renewed interest has also extended because of the release of Awarapan 2. The sequel has reportedly performed strongly at the box office. According to the figures cited in the report, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 149.75 crore in India net collections while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 212.05 crore.