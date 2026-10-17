Farah Khan faces criticism after declining tilak on forehead, netizens come out in support

Farah Khan’s response to a tilak ritual sparks online debate, with social media users sharing mixed reactions.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: October 17, 2026, 3:24 PM IST
Farah Khan faces criticism after declining tilak on forehead, netizens come out in support
Farah Khan (PC- Instagram)

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a video from a public event went viral. The clip shows her asking a woman to apply a tilak on her hand instead of her forehead, prompting mixed reactions on social media. The incident took place when Farah was being welcomed at the event traditionally. As a woman approached to apply the tilak on her forehead, the Main Hoon Na director politely declined and asked her to put it on her hand instead. Farah accepted the tilak on her hand, but the brief exchange soon became a talking point online.

Farah Khan faces criticism over viral tilak video

Several social media users criticised Farah for declining the customary gesture. Some questioned her decision, while others framed the incident around religion and cultural traditions. One X user wrote, “Farah Khan gets offended when a woman offers her a tika as a welcoming gesture. Imagine wearing nail polish, which is haram in Islam, but getting offended by a tika because nail polish is a style statement while tika is a Hindu tradition. Classic Bollywood so called celeb for you.”

Read more: Farah Khan gets emotional as triplets head to 3 different US colleges for higher studies, ‘Jao jee lo apni zindagi...’

Another user wrote, “So called liberal Bollywood director Farah Khan got offended when a woman offered to put teeka on her forehead. This is Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb.”

A third user questioned her decision, writing, “Why dis SECULAR Farah Khan refused to apply Tikka on forehead ??”

Social media users come out in Farah Khan’s support

While some users criticised Farah, others defended her, saying that everyone should have the freedom to decide whether they want to participate in a religious or cultural custom. They also questioned why the interaction had turned into a controversy.

One user came out in her support, writing, “She doesn’t prefer to be showered with flowers. It’s her choice. There’s nothing bad in it..we don’t know how her mood was that day or what she went through,”

Another user wrote, “Can’t force people to accept Hindu traditions we are free to choose whatever we want to.”

The video has since sparked a wider discussion about personal choice, cultural practices and the reactions that follow when public figures make individual decisions.

Farah Khan recently hosted Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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