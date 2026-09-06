Farah Khan gets emotional as triplets head to 3 different US colleges for higher studies, ‘Jao jee lo apni zindagi…’

Farah Khan is feeling the bittersweet side of parenthood as her triplets begin their college journeys in three different US cities. The filmmaker shared an emotional goodbye as Anya, Diva, and Czar headed off to start this new chapter.

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Farah Khan with her kids (PC: Instagram)

Three children, three cities and three goodbyes – Farah Khan is feeling all of it at once. For Farah Khan and her husband Shirish Kunder, the house is suddenly a little quieter. The filmmaker and choreographer has reached an emotional milestone as her triplets, Anya, Diva, and Czar, have left for higher studies in the US. What makes the moment even more emotional is that the three siblings are not heading to the same place. Each has chosen a different university and will now begin a new chapter of life in three different cities. Farah shared glimpses of the goodbye on social media, capturing the mix of pride, excitement and the inevitable emotions that come with watching your children leave home.

Farah Khan bids emotional goodbye to her triplets

Farah Khan marked the occasion with pictures and videos of her children as they prepared to leave for college. She also used the title track of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna while saying goodbye, making the already emotional moment even more poignant. In her post, Farah reflected on how difficult it is for a parent to send a child away to college. This time, she had to go through the experience three times over, with each child heading towards a different destination.

She posted a few pics on Instagram and wrote, “If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3pieces of my heart Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember , all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The filmmaker has often shared how closely she is connected to her children, so their move marks a major change for the family. Her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder, has also been by her side as the children take this big step.