Farah Khan slams portals for claiming fire broke out at her Mumbai home: ‘Clickbait can’t be everything!’

Farah Khan slams clickbait reports after video claims fire at her residence, says building was under construction

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/farah-khan-slams-portals-for-claiming-fire-broke-out-at-her-mumbai-home-clickbait-cant-be-everything-8543337/ Copy

Farah Khan (PC-Instagram)

Filmmaker Farah Khan has expressed her anger over misleading reports about a fire at her Mumbai residence. A video circulating on social media claimed that a fire had broken out at her apartment, raising concerns among fans. However, Farah soon clarified that the incident took place at an under-construction building and had nothing to do with her home. She also criticised online portals for sharing unverified information.

On Sunday, Farah shared the viral video on her Instagram Stories and called out the platforms that had reported the incident without checking the facts. She wrote, “Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under-construction building!! Clickbait can’t be everything!”

Farah lives at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. There have been no official reports of injuries or major damage to her property in connection with the viral claims.

Farah Khan’s bedroom makeover

Recently, Farah also gave fans a glimpse of her revamped bedroom after her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar nominated her for a makeover. The renovation included wooden flooring, textured chocolate-brown and marble-effect walls, which also helped cover damp patches in the room.

A separate wardrobe and vanity area were also created with floor-to-ceiling sliding panels featuring fingerprint and password-enabled locks.

Farah Khan’s YouTube journey and bond with Dilip

Farah has been keeping busy with her YouTube vlogs, which she started in 2024. Her fun conversations with her cook, Dilip, soon became a major attraction for viewers and turned him into a social media sensation.

The filmmaker has previously revealed that her YouTube earnings helped Dilip become debt-free. He has also appeared in several advertisements alongside Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities. Farah and Dilip continue to visit celebrity homes, where they interact with stars and share new recipes with their audience.

In a recent conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Farah spoke about why she decided to explore YouTube. She revealed that she had completed the script of her next film and had some free time before the shoot began. She was interested in trying something new but did not want to start a podcast.

Farah also spoke about the insecurities that are common in the film industry, where artists often compare themselves with one another. She said she did not want to be part of that environment.

Farah Khan’s next film with Shah Rukh Khan

On the work front, Farah revealed that she has completed the script of her next film and plans to begin shooting in December this year. She also made it clear that she would prefer Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead role. Farah said she would make the film only if Shah Rukh agreed to be part of it; otherwise, she would wait for his dates.

The filmmaker and superstar have previously worked together in Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. If the upcoming project moves forward, it will mark their fourth collaboration.