Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer: Ganesh Acharya’s untold story of hard work and success takes centre stage in this biographical film

The trailer of Ganesh Dust To Stardust offers a glimpse into choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a popular name in Bollywood. Featuring dance, emotional moments and the struggles behind his success, the film is set to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

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Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer out now (PC: Instagram)

Behind every successful name in Bollywood is a journey that audiences may not know much about. For choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the path to fame came with its share of struggles, sacrifices, and hard work. Now, his life story is coming to the big screen with Ganesh Dust To Stardust, a biographical drama written and directed by Acharya himself. The film’s trailer has been unveiled, offering a first look at the experiences that shaped his career and the determination that helped him make a place for himself in the Hindi film industry. From emotional moments to glimpses of dance and ambition, the trailer gives viewers a sense of the story the filmmaker wants to tell. But does it offer more than a familiar tale of struggle and success?

Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer: Ganesh Acharya’s journey of struggle and success

The trailer of Ganesh Dust To Stardust introduces viewers to the personal and professional journey of Ganesh Acharya, tracing his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood’s well-known choreographers. Rather than focusing only on his achievements, the film appears to explore the difficulties and sacrifices that came before success.

Dance plays an important role in the trailer, as expected from a film centred on a choreographer. The glimpses also point towards an emotional story about pursuing a dream despite difficult circumstances, especially after his father’s death. The film looks at the determination needed to find a place in an industry where opportunities do not always come easily.

Acharya has described the film as a story about believing in one’s dreams and working hard to make them a reality.

Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer reactions: What are viewers saying?

Ganesh Dust To Stardust’s trailer release has brought attention to Acharya’s journey and his contribution to Hindi cinema. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn also shared the trailer on social media.

One of the X users wrote, “The #GaneshAcharya directorial aims at showcasing an emotional journey of ambition, struggle and determination, with dance serving as a powerful part of the narrative.”, another shared, “A GOOD THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE for sure”, another tweeted, “Acclaimed choreographer Ganesh Acharya launches the trailer of #GaneshDustToStardust. The story of a simple boy who went on to become one of the biggest choreographers in #Bollywood, the film’s trailer is really fast paced, and impressive.”, another X user wrote, “A larger-than-life story of for dance lovers and movie fans coming to cinemas on December 11, 2026. #GaneshDustToStardust”

Check reactions for Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer

GANESH ACHARYA’S LIFE STORY COMES TO THE BIG SCREEN – ‘GANESH: DUST TO STARDUST’ TRAILER OUT NOW – 11 DEC 2026 RELEASE… Well-known choreographer-turned-filmmaker #GaneshAcharya has unveiled the trailer of his next directorial venture, #GaneshDustToStardust, on the auspicious occasion of #Navratri. Starring Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, and Sakshi, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas on 11 Dec 2026. Presented by V2S Production & Entertainment LLP, the film is produced by Soundarya and directed by Ganesh Acharya. Story by Ganesh Acharya… Screenplay and dialogues by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya… Music and background score by Junaid Kumar. #PVRINOXPictures | #Ganesh | #DustToStardust — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 11, 2026

Here’s the impactful trailer of #GaneshDustToStarDust. The #GaneshAcharya directorial aims at showcasing an emotional journey of ambition, struggle and determination, with dance serving as a powerful part of the narrative. Presented by V2S Production & Entertainment LLP, the film is produced by #SoundaryaAcharya, with the screenplay and dialogues jointly penned by #DiganganaSuryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya. The film stars Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and others. Film Releasing In Cinemas On December 11th, 2026. @Acharya1ganesh

@Soundarya27A

@DiganganaS — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October 11, 2026

The ROCKING TRAILER of #GaneshDustToStardust is OUT NOW Starring #ShivanshuSoni, #AlokShaw & #SukanyaKalan, the FILM PROMISES a PERFECT MIX of DANCE, DRAMA & EMOTIONS! Written and DIRECTED by #GaneshAcharya, it is all set to RELEASE IN CINEMAS on 11th DECEMBER 2026 ✅ A GOOD THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE for sure — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 11, 2026

“Shiv Hi Toh Nritya Hain” Acclaimed choreographer Ganesh Acharya launches the trailer of #GaneshDustToStardust. The story of a simple boy who went on to become one of the biggest choreographers in #Bollywood, the film’s trailer is really fast paced, and impressive. When a trailer makes you wait for a film to arrive at the big screen, the job is done. Produced by #Soundarya and directed by #GaneshAcharya himself, the film is a V2S Production & Entertainment presentation, and releases in theaters on 11th Dec. — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) October 11, 2026

DANCE, DRAMA, MUSIC, EMOTIONS #GaneshAcharya drops GANESH DUST TO STARDUST TRAILER A larger-than-life story of for dance lovers and movie fans coming to cinemas on December 11, 2026. #GaneshDustToStardust Story and Directed by- Ganesh Acharya Producer – Soundarya Acharya

Cast – Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and others Music and Background Score by – Junaid Kumar Lyrics by – Sameer Anjaan & Ganesh Acharya Screenplay and Dialouges – Digangana Suryavanshi & Ganesh Acharya DOP – Ajay Pandey Editor – Rakesh Ram Production Designer – Amrish Yamanappa Patange & Daya Vanniyar of Red Ameise Choreography By – Ganesh Acharya & Team @Acharya1ganesh

@Soundarya27A

@DiganganaS — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 11, 2026

Ganesh Dust To Stardust release date

Ganesh Dust To Stardust is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 11, 2026. The film is presented by V2S Production & Entertainment and produced by Soundarya Acharya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GA (@ganeshacharyaa)

The cast includes Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, and Sakshi Pawaskar. The music and background score have been composed by Junaid Kumar.

Ganesh Acharya has worked on several popular Hindi film songs, including Beedi Jalaile from Omkara, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, and Hawan Kund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He has also won National Film Awards for choreography.