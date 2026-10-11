Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer: Ganesh Acharya’s untold story of hard work and success takes centre stage in this biographical film

The trailer of Ganesh Dust To Stardust offers a glimpse into choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a popular name in Bollywood. Featuring dance, emotional moments and the struggles behind his success, the film is set to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: October 11, 2026, 1:57 PM IST
Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer: Ganesh Acharya’s untold story of hard work and success takes centre stage in this biographical film
Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer out now (PC: Instagram)

Behind every successful name in Bollywood is a journey that audiences may not know much about. For choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the path to fame came with its share of struggles, sacrifices, and hard work. Now, his life story is coming to the big screen with Ganesh Dust To Stardust, a biographical drama written and directed by Acharya himself. The film’s trailer has been unveiled, offering a first look at the experiences that shaped his career and the determination that helped him make a place for himself in the Hindi film industry. From emotional moments to glimpses of dance and ambition, the trailer gives viewers a sense of the story the filmmaker wants to tell. But does it offer more than a familiar tale of struggle and success? 

Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer: Ganesh Acharya’s journey of struggle and success  

The trailer of Ganesh Dust To Stardust introduces viewers to the personal and professional journey of Ganesh Acharya, tracing his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood’s well-known choreographers. Rather than focusing only on his achievements, the film appears to explore the difficulties and sacrifices that came before success. 

Read more: Exclusive: Ganesh Acharya breaks SILENCE on Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours: 'I just pray ki...'

Dance plays an important role in the trailer, as expected from a film centred on a choreographer. The glimpses also point towards an emotional story about pursuing a dream despite difficult circumstances, especially after his father’s death. The film looks at the determination needed to find a place in an industry where opportunities do not always come easily. 

Acharya has described the film as a story about believing in one’s dreams and working hard to make them a reality.  

Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer reactions: What are viewers saying? 

Ganesh Dust To Stardust’s trailer release has brought attention to Acharya’s journey and his contribution to Hindi cinema. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn also shared the trailer on social media. 

One of the X users wrote, “The #GaneshAcharya directorial aims at showcasing an emotional journey of ambition, struggle and determination, with dance serving as a powerful part of the narrative.”, another shared, “A GOOD THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE for sure”, another tweeted, “Acclaimed choreographer Ganesh Acharya launches the trailer of #GaneshDustToStardust. The story of a simple boy who went on to become one of the biggest choreographers in #Bollywood, the film’s trailer is really fast paced, and impressive.”, another X user wrote, “A larger-than-life story of for dance lovers and movie fans coming to cinemas on December 11, 2026. #GaneshDustToStardust” 

Check reactions for Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer

Ganesh Dust To Stardust release date 

Ganesh Dust To Stardust is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 11, 2026. The film is presented by V2S Production & Entertainment and produced by Soundarya Acharya.  

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A post shared by GA (@ganeshacharyaa)

The cast includes Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, and Sakshi Pawaskar. The music and background score have been composed by Junaid Kumar. 

Ganesh Acharya has worked on several popular Hindi film songs, including Beedi Jalaile from Omkara, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, and Hawan Kund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He has also won National Film Awards for choreography. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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