Global Peace Honours 2026: Shah Rukh Khan powerful message on peace wins hearts, pays tribute to 26/11 victims

Shah Rukh Khan attended Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai, where he spoke about choosing dialogue over violence and trust over fear. The actor also remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack and the recent Delhi blasts.

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Shah Rukh Khan at Global Peace Honours 2026 (PC: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan often manages to leave a lasting impression with his words, and his latest public appearance was no different. The superstar attended an important event in Mumbai on Saturday evening, where several prominent personalities from the entertainment, sports and political worlds came together to honour courage and humanity. While the evening celebrated people who have stood against terrorism and worked towards peace, it was SRK’s heartfelt address that became one of its most memorable moments. The actor spoke about a conversation with his younger son, reflected on the importance of understanding one another and also remembered those who lost their lives in terror attacks. His message carried a reminder that peace begins with individual choices.

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Choose dialogue over violence’ in powerful speech

During his address at Global Peace Honours 2026, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the importance of choosing dialogue over violence and trust over fear. Recalling a conversation with his younger son, AbRam, the actor shared how he once asked him how hatred could be turned into love.

SRK said, “One day, my younger son asked me how hatred could be turned into love. I told him it was very simple. If we all decide to choose dialogue instead of violence, trust instead of fear, and live together in harmony, love will always triumph.” The actor further explained that peace should not be treated as just an idea but as a responsibility that everyone must take seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

“Peace begins in a small place – within us, in our own hearts. Peace is a decision, a responsibility and a promise that we must fulfil every single day. Never forget the power of the common man. We are all ordinary people, and we all have to come together. So, let us make a small promise today. We do not have to agree with everything. But we must try to understand every person’s story. We may do many foolish things, but we should not cause trouble or distress to anyone. Our country, India, is an example of peace, harmony and goodwill,” he added.

Shah Rukh also urged people to respect different opinions and make an effort to understand one another. He said that people do not always have to agree on everything, but they should try to understand every person’s story.

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to 26/11, Pahalgam attack victims, and brave soldiers

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Shah Rukh Khan remembered the innocent people who lost their lives in terrorist attacks across the country. The actor paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blasts. He also saluted the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country.

During his speech, SRK recited a few lines dedicated to India’s soldiers and security forces, highlighting their courage and commitment to the nation. He said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country.”

He further shared a message about the sacrifices made by soldiers, saying that they protect the country and earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people through their service. The actor also urged everyone to move beyond caste, creed, and discrimination and follow the path of humanity. He said that people should come together to ensure that the sacrifices of the country’s heroes do not go in vain.