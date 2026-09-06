Govinda addresses ongoing controversy at Dahi Handi event amid Sunita Ahuja’s alleged cheating claims: ‘Bahut si baatein aasman mein…’

Govinda has seemingly addressed the ongoing controversy around his personal life without directly naming Sunita Ahuja. At a Dahi Handi event, the actor spoke about things being “written in the sky” and asked fans for their continued support.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/govinda-addresses-ongoing-controversy-at-dahi-handi-event-amid-sunita-ahujas-alleged-cheating-claims-8517860/ Copy

Govinda addresses marriage controversy at Dahi Handi event (PC: Instagram)

Govinda has seemingly broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. The actor attended a Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai on Saturday, September 5, 2026, where he spoke about his fans, his career, and the importance of keeping cultural traditions alive. However, it was a cryptic part of his speech that caught attention. Without taking Sunita’s name or directly addressing the allegations, Govinda spoke about “many things” being written about him and said he hoped they would eventually be cleared up.

Govinda addresses marriage controversy at Dahi Handi event

Speaking at the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi event in Mumbai, Govinda appeared to refer indirectly to the ongoing controversy with his wife Sunita Ahuja. He said, “Aur bahut si baatein aasmaan mein likh di gayi hain, main maayi se prarthna karta hoon ki woh clean-up ho aur Govinda use clean up kar paaye (And many things have been written in the stars; I pray to Mayi that the situation gets cleaned up and that Govinda is able to clean it up), adding that he prayed for those things to be cleaned up and that he would be able to clear them himself.

Govinda did not explain exactly what he meant by the statement or directly mention Sunita. Instead, he kept his comments broad and asked his supporters to continue standing by him.

Govinda asks fans for support and prayers

While the actor did not get into the details of the allegations, he made an emotional appeal to his fans. Govinda thanked them for supporting him over the years and said he wanted the same love and support as he moves ahead.

He also spoke about his return to films and mentioned his upcoming projects, including Roopa and Duniyadari. He ended his appeal by asking his fans to pray for him. He said, “Aaplog ka sahyog chahiye, saath chahiye. Theek waise hi sahyog aur saath chahiye jaise yahan par dekhne ko milega (I need your cooperation and support, the very same kind of cooperation and support that you will see here).

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja controversy

Govinda’s latest remarks come after several statements by Sunita Ahuja that brought their marriage back into the spotlight. In June 2026, Sunita spoke about infidelity during her appearance on Lock Upp, claiming that Govinda had “countless flings over the years”.

The controversy resurfaced again around Govinda’s comeback film Roopa and his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita made comments about the actor’s professional relationships, following which Govinda reportedly asked her to stay within her limits and accused her of damaging his reputation.

She officially withdrew her divorce petition against her husband Govinda in August 2026, after filing for divorce in December 2024.