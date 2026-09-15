Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Yashvardhan, Tina Ahuja; Sunita Ahuja skips family celebration amid separation rumours

Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja after returning from the US. Sunita Ahuja was missing from the family pictures and videos.

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Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Yashvardhan, Tina Ahuja (PC: Instagram)

Ganesh Chaturthi brought another family moment for Govinda and his children this year. The actor returned from the US and, despite arriving late, made time to join Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja for Ganpati darshan. Pictures and videos from the celebration soon surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the actor with his children. The timing of Govinda’s return caught attention because Sunita Ahuja had earlier welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their home with Tina and Yashvardhan while the actor was away in America. However, Sunita was not seen in the later pictures and videos featuring the actor with their children, which naturally caught the attention of social media users.

Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Yashvardhan, Tina Ahuja

After returning from the US, Govinda was seen with daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 celebrations. The actor offered prayers and asked Ganpati Bappa’s blessings for his children. This year Sunita Ahuja brought the idol of Lord Ganesha home to their Mumbai residence to kick off the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi along with his son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina Ahuja He says, “On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray for prosperity, happiness, and the blessings of Riddhi and Siddhi. May everyone be free from… pic.twitter.com/pigLMoO2xa — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

While speaking to ANI, the actor said, “On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray for prosperity, happiness, and the blessings of Riddhi and Siddhi. May everyone be free from difficulties, sorrow, and obstacles. This is a tradition that was started by my mother in our home. It began with her blessings, and I have continued it for many years. Now, Yash is carrying it forward. I pray that Lord Ganpati showers his blessings upon Yash and grants him success and happiness. I also pray that Tina finds a wonderful life partner and that the grace of Riddhi and Siddhi always remains with our family. Ganpati Bappa Morya…”

He also spoke about his son Yashvardhan, who is preparing to make his acting debut with Hero Ki Horrorine. Govinda said he prayed that Bappa would give his son the best wishes as he begins his journey in films.

Sunita Ahuja welcomes Bappa with Tina and Yashvardhan

Before Govinda returned, Sunita Ahuja had taken charge of the family’s Ganpati tradition herself. She brought Bappa home with her children and was seen celebrating with enthusiasm. According to Sunita, Govinda or Yashvardhan usually brings the idol home, but this year she decided to do it herself.

Sunita also spoke about the importance of the tradition in their family. She revealed that the custom was started by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi, and said she plans to continue bringing Ganpati home every year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an interaction with ANI, Sunita Ahuja said, “Govinda ji is in America, he’ll come back at night. If he is tired, he won’t come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come.” Her videos from the celebrations also showed her dancing and enjoying the festival with Tina and Yashvardhan.

While the family has continued with its traditional Ganpati celebrations, the separate visuals of Govinda with Tina and Yashvardhan and Sunita with the children earlier have drawn attention amid the ongoing rumours surrounding the couple.