Govinda hints at someone influencing Sunita Ahuja amid cheating allegations, says he will stay silent

Actor Govinda reveals that someone was trying to influence his wife Sunita Ahuja and said he did not want to expose or embarrass anyone

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/govinda-hints-at-someone-influencing-sunita-ahuja-amid-cheating-allegations-says-he-will-stay-silent-8539338/ Copy

Govinda addresses marriage controversy (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Govinda has reacted to the allegations of infidelity made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja. While Sunita has accused him of cheating, Govinda has suggested that someone is influencing her and claimed that a “game is being played” involving the couple. However, he did not name anyone.

Speaking to ABP Live, Govinda said, “It’s in my nature not to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. I said seven to eight years ago that I’d go through something like this. Now, we’re all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I’d betray them one day.”

The actor alleged that someone was trying to influence Sunita and said he did not want to expose or embarrass anyone. He also acknowledged Sunita’s contribution to his life and career, suggesting that he wanted to handle their differences respectfully.

Govinda said he would continue to avoid responding directly to Sunita’s allegations until those allegedly influencing her stopped. He added, “I’ll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That’s when they’ll realize they’ve messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I’m not falling into their trap.”

What is the Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. Their marriage has been in the news amid allegations of infidelity, with Sunita recently speaking about Govinda’s alleged affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The controversy gained further attention during Ganesh Chaturthi when Govinda visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal. Sunita had also visited the pandal earlier that day, but alone. Govinda and Komal’s appearance together sparked reactions online amid speculation about their relationship.

After the incident, Komal shared a cryptic note on Instagram without naming Sunita directly. A part of her note read, “A wife who has been allegedly trying to kill her husband, her curse doesn’t work anyway). Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear.”