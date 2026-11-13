Govinda poses romantically with Komal Rani Swarnakar in new pictures; Rakhi Sawant’s reaction leaves fans curious

Govinda-Ssunita Ahuja controversy: New pictures with Komal Rani Swarnakar reignite relationship rumours

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Komal Rani Swarnakar and Govinda (PC-Instagram)

Actor Govinda’s personal life is once again making headlines after his co-star Komal Rani Swarnakar shared new pictures with him from their upcoming film Roopa. The pictures have caught attention amid ongoing rumours about their alleged relationship and Ssunita Ahuja’s recent claims about the two planning to get married. In the pictures, Govinda and Komal Rani are seen posing closely for the camera. Komal looks elegant in a lavender saree paired with a statement neckpiece, while Govinda opted for a white blazer and sunglasses. Sharing the photographs on social media, Komal wrote, “Beautiful glimpses of Roopa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Rani Swarnkar (@raniswarnkaar)



The pictures also caught Rakhi Sawant’s attention. Rakhi, who had earlier spoken publicly to Sunita Ahuja about Govinda’s alleged relationship, reacted to Komal’s post by dropping several angry bird emojis in the comments section.

What did Ssunita Ahuja say about Govinda and Komal Rani?

The latest pictures have once again brought attention to Ssunita and Govinda’s relationship. On August 19, Ssunita withdrew the divorce case she had filed against the actor.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed the development to NDTV and questioned why the couple’s personal matters had become public. He said, “But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?”

A few days after the case was withdrawn, Ssunita was seen speaking to Rakhi Sawant over a phone call in a public video. During the conversation, Ssunita made a claim about Govinda and Komal’s relationship.

Ssunita is heard in the video saying, “Govinda and Komal were planning to get married.”

Rakhi had also praised Ssunita for withdrawing the divorce case and advised her to secure her financial future. She quipped, “Please make Rs 200 crore in your name, else other people will take it away.”

Rumours about trouble in Govinda and Ssunita’s marriage first gained attention in February 2025. Speculation increased after Ssunita spoke about her personal life and marriage in several interviews. Last year, the couple made a joint appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, putting rumours of a separation to rest. However, their public appearances were different this year.

Govinda and Komal Rani visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal together, while Ssunita attended the celebrations separately.

More recently, Ssunita took a dig at Govinda by calling him a ‘Sugar Daddy’ after he was spotted with Komal at the airport. Govinda later responded through a video message, expressing his displeasure over Ssunita’s use of what he described as abusive language in public.

Govinda and Ssunita got married in March 1987. The couple kept their marriage private until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1988. They later welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.