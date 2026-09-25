Govinda reacts to Rani Swarnkar dating rumours, visit to Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘This is a very strategically...'

Actor Govinda has reacted to the buzz surrounding his recent visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with his Roopa co-star Rani Swarnkar. Photos and videos of the two actors at the pandal went viral on social media, leading to speculation about their relationship. Govinda has now addressed the attention and said his visit was related to his upcoming film.
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